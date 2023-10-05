Lafarge Canada Inc. and ATCO Announce 12.5-Year Solar Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada Inc., an industry leader in sustainable building solutions, and ATCO Ltd., through its investment in Canadian Utilities Limited, today announced that they have entered into a 12.5-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA). Under this agreement, Lafarge’s Exshaw cement plant will receive one hundred percent of the solar energy produced by the 38.5-megawatt Empress Solar project, meeting 34 per cent of the plant’s power requirements through 2036.

"We’re continually assessing ways we can reduce our environmental impact while actively pursuing sustainable solutions within our operations,” said Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West). “Our collaboration with ATCO underscores our commitment to adopting renewable energy at our plants and sites, which is key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels."

Lafarge's continued expansion into renewable energy in Alberta aligns with the company's broader strategy, Accelerating Green Growth while emphasizing its ongoing investments to lower the carbon footprint of its operations and scope 2 emissions. Notably, Lafarge's Exshaw cement plant has now committed to power purchase agreements for both wind and solar energy, setting an industry precedent.

“This agreement represents the strides we are making to support our customers in meeting their clean energy goals,” said Bob Myles, Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower. “We are proud to be at the forefront of the energy transition, and in a position to provide solutions to customers like Lafarge in reducing their carbon emissions.”

Under the agreement, Lafarge will offtake 100 per cent of the power generated from the Empress Solar project, which is scheduled to commence commercial operations in October 2023, marking a step towards a greener, more sustainable energy landscape in Alberta. The Empress Solar project is expected to generate enough renewable energy to offset approximately 43,000 tonnes of carbon per year. Once operational, the facility will further drive ATCO´s commitment to meeting ATCO’s 2030 ESG target of owning, developing, or managing over 1,000 MW of renewable energy.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 8,000 employees and assets of $23 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is a subsidiary of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. www.lafarge.ca

