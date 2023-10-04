Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Establishes National Partnership With Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Boys & Girls Clubs of America and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation announce a new national partnership to further invest in the great futures of today’s youth. Led by 2x NFL and Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, the Foundation is making a $1.625 million dollar contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boys & Girls Clubs of America and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation are thrilled to announce a new national partnership to further invest in the great futures of today’s youth. Led by 2x NFL and Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, the Foundation is making a $1.625 million dollar contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The contribution will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the communities that have personally impacted Patrick and Brittany’s lives – Greater Kansas City, Lubbock, TX, and Tyler, TX and Whitehouse, TX. The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will also donate $1,500 for every touchdown by Patrick during the regular season.

To commemorate the partnership, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock will recognize “15 and the Mahomies” by renaming one of their facilities, and Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas/The Mentoring Alliance site will provide scholarships for up to 300 youth to attend the Club annually. As part of their multi-year commitment, 15 and the Mahomies will actively assist Boys & Girls Clubs of America in upgrading these named facilities.

“We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children,” said Patrick Mahomes. “Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose.”

“This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me,” said Brittany Mahomes. “We are committed to doing all we can to uplift others.”

“We are thrilled to be partnered with 15 and the Mahomies Foundation as we work to ensure all young people have the tools to reach their full potential,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Thanks to Patrick and Brittany’s support, even more young people will have the opportunity to enjoy a meaningful Club experience. We’re grateful for the Foundation’s commitment and look forward to working together to make a difference in the lives of Boys & Girls Club youth.”

About 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

Established by 2x NFL and Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on health, wellness, underserved communities and other charitable causes. Learn more at www.15andtheMahomies.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).