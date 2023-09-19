Best Buy’s Holiday Sneak Peek is Here

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The countdown to the holidays is here, and Best Buy is sharing the first look at how shoppers can expect to save, feel confident and stand out as an expert gift giver this season. This October, and throughout the holiday season, customers will experience Best Buy’s curated assortment of high-quality technology, huge savings and more ways to shop and get expert advice than ever before.

Starting Oct. 1, Best Buy is kicking off a month dedicated to helping customers get the most out of their holiday shopping with special purchase rewards, exclusive sale events with top brands like Samsung and Microsoft, access to deeper discounts for Plus and Total members, and more.

“ Our teams are ready to deliver a holiday like never before — with more savings, convenient gift pick-up and delivery, as well as new in-store, online and virtual experiences that will inspire customers while they shop this season,” said Jason Bonfig, senior executive vice president of customer offerings and fulfillment at Best Buy. “ We’ll also have our broadest collection to date of new and emerging technologies, like e-transportation, health and wellness, and outdoor living, and more ways to help shoppers get the expert advice we know they’re looking for.”

Save all season — starting in October

Each holiday season, shoppers count on Best Buy for the hottest deals, and this year is no different. Customers can, of course, expect Black Friday deals leading up to the main event in November. This year, savings events start in October.

October is Member Exclusive Month: Every day in October, Plus and Total members 1 will get exclusive access to thousands of deals and discounts on the tech they love. They also can get an early holiday gift: Members who spend $500 in October will receive a $50 reward certificate to use on Best Buy purchases in December. Best Buy will end the month giving members early access to some of the best Black Friday deals Oct. 27-29.

Exclusive Samsung and Microsoft sales: Best Buy is teaming up with fan favorites Samsung (Oct. 6-8) and Microsoft (Oct. 13-15) for two special sale events. Shoppers who spend $1,000 on Samsung products, including home theater and appliances, between Oct. 6-8 will receive a $100 reward to use on other Samsung products between Oct. 24 and Nov. 16. During the Microsoft event, customers can access offers on Xbox and Windows products, including savings up to $500 on Windows laptops.

48-Hour Flash Sale: From Oct. 10-11, Best Buy will have a 48-Hour Flash Sale with hundreds of deals on some of the best tech, from TVs and laptops, headphones and smartwatches, to electric transportation and more.

Weekend gaming event: October has some of the hottest video game launches of the year, like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Spider-Man 2. To add to the excitement, Best Buy is giving gamers a three-day sale event from Oct. 20-22 with deals on hardware, games and accessories.

Wow-worthy tech gifts for everyone

In addition to the products customers know and love from Best Buy, this holiday will also include an expanded assortment of new and growing categories, from affordable to premium, giving shoppers more options than ever. This includes:

More than 700 e-transportation products and accessories, including the latest brands like Segway, Aventon, NIU and Super73. This holiday's collection of scooters and e-bikes includes more options for commuters, casual travelers and thrill seekers. Additionally, Best Buy is the exclusive retailer where shoppers can pre-order Tesla's newly announced Universal Wall Connector, an at-home charging station that's compatible with all major electric vehicles.

More than 5,000 health and wellness products, including a lineup of fitness, recovery, beauty, skincare, baby tech and more. Brands like Whoop and Therabody have dedicated in-store spaces, and Best Buy is the only national retailer to carry the Oura Ring, a smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights and daily guidance.

More than 2,000 outdoor living products, including twice as many outdoor cooking brands compared to 2022. This includes everything shoppers need to create the perfect outdoor setup — from Ooni pizza ovens to Traeger pellet grills, Pit Boss griddles, Yardbird furniture and more.

Hundreds of LEGO sets and accessories for the entire family, adults and kids alike — including special sets from Harry Potter, Star Wars, Super Mario, Disney, Marvel, and more. Plus, in-store LEGO experiences are now in all Best Buy Experience stores.

More ways to shop — and get expert advice

At Best Buy, there’s no such thing as a single, “typical” shopping experience. Everything is tailored to customers’ needs and preferences, including a variety of experiences online, in store, or a combination of both.

Experience stores: This holiday season, Best Buy will have more than 50 Experience stores open across the country. These stores are ready to bring shoppers the ultimate shopping experience with immersive demo areas, new product categories, luxury appliances and more.

This holiday season, Best Buy will have more than 50 Experience stores open across the country. These stores are ready to bring shoppers the ultimate shopping experience with immersive demo areas, new product categories, luxury appliances and more.

Outlet stores: Outlet stores feature open-box and clearance items so customers can get great tech gift options at lower prices. Best Buy has more than 20 Outlet stores across the country with a wide variety of products, like TVs, appliances, laptops, mobile phones, gaming products and more. Shoppers can also shop outlet products on BestBuy.com/Outlet and have a variety of products shipped directly to their home.

Traditional stores: Best Buy's Traditional stores include a curated selection of products and brands customers love and expect, as well as expert advice and support from Blue Shirts and the Geek Squad.

Virtual Store: Customers can get fast, live support via the Virtual Store, where experts give tech guidance, provide live product demonstrations, and help customers shop via chat, video or audio call. Shoppers can connect with an expert right from home, on BestBuy.com or through the Best Buy app.

Getting gifts is quick and easy

Customers want to shop and get their gifts on their own terms — especially during the holiday season.

Shoppers can take advantage of fast shipping all holiday season, in addition to options like Same-Day shipping for just $9.99 ($4.99 for Plus and Total members), and free Next-Day Delivery on thousands of items. As always, My Best Buy™ members get free standard shipping with no minimum, and Plus and Total members get free 2-day shipping.2

Or if shoppers prefer to pick up gifts on their own, they can take advantage of Curbside and Store Pickup options. Select Best Buy locations also have Store Pickup Lockers to allow around-the-clock convenience to fit any schedule, even after stores are closed.

