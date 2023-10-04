Bidgely Selected as 2023 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

Bidgely has been honored for the third consecutive year as a finalist in the 2023 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bidgely has been honored for the third consecutive year as a finalist in the 2023 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards.

Bidgely has been honored for the third consecutive year as a finalist in the 2023 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards.

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely, the leading provider of AI-powered energy intelligence solutions, has been named a finalist in the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards, recognized for its grid edge innovation for the third consecutive year. The Platts Global Energy Awards honor companies contributing to the energy sector’s exponential growth and rapid progress with practical solutions for tackling challenges related to climate change. The 2023 finalists were announced by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis, and benchmark prices for commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets.

“We are honored to once again be among the ‘Grid Edge’ finalists as we transform the energy ecosystem at the heart of where customers and the grid converge,” said Gautam Aggarwal, chief revenue officer for Bidgely. “We are committed to helping utilities navigate today’s new paradigm of supply and demand, particularly as the need for energy efficiency and transparency prevails.”

Leveraged by utilities across the globe to educate customers on how their individual energy consumption impacts both the grid and their monthly electricity bill, Bidgely’s AI-powered energy insights have contributed to one terawatt-hour (TWh) of energy savings – offsetting nearly 709,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Bidgely’s “8760 Energy Model” was recognized in particular by S&P Global Commodity Insights for enabling utilities to comprehensively track customer energy use on an ongoing and iterative basis for all 8,760 hours in the year.

In addition to supporting energy efficiency, Bidgely’s energy insights were acknowledged for helping disrupt traditional business models and improve operational efficiencies organization-wide at Avista.

"Bidgely's behind-the-meter insights have delivered exceptional value, innovation and agility to our operations. We are delighted to be their partner, and being recognized as a finalist in the Platts Global Energy Awards is a testament to the great work we are doing together,” said Latisha Hill, vice president community affairs and chief customer officer at Avista.

Avista partnered with Bidgely on a number of initiatives, including providing its customer service representatives with one-click access to appliance-level consumption information for every home in the territory. Service representatives resolved calls faster – lowering the utility's cost to serve – and reduced its high bill investigation truck rolls by 27 percent in the first year. Avista further utilized those same energy insights within six different utility departments, including System Planning, Product & Services and Engineering, to enhance grid planning. This included accurately identifying heating and cooling loads, hourly usage during substation peaks and aggregate loads on feeders for disaggregated loads.

The winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards will be selected by an independent panel of judges from each award category's respective group of finalists. Winners will be announced December 7 at the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie ceremony and gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

To view the complete list of award categories and finalists for 2023 and information on the awards and judging, visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

To learn how Avista transformed its smart meter data and revolutionized utility operations with Bidgely’s AI-powered insights, download the case study Leveraging Behind the Meter Intelligence for Customer and Grid Operations.

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most significant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.