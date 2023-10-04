Big Blue Swim School Targets New York for Franchise Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing swim school franchises in the $3 billion learn-to-swim industry, is targeting New York City for franchise development. According to the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy, New York state is home to over 4.1 million children. With such a high population of children, Big Blue is poised for growth in the area, particularly after its extraordinary growth with 29 units sold in 2022. Within New York state, the franchise is looking specifically at New York City and the five boroughs, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and Brooklyn.

“With such a large population of children in New York and families often vacationing by the water in the summertime, the market is primed for growth for Big Blue and our franchise owners,” says Dennis Campbell, Vice President of Franchise Development. “Swim lessons are in demand in the northeast and we have seen great success in our New Jersey locations. We look forward to replicating this success and experience for both our owners and customers.”

With each borough posing a unique real estate approach, Big Blue is excited to get creative with the footprint in each market. With the help from Big Blue’s franchise development team, franchisees are given local market insight and data to help secure the perfect area for the location. On top of their franchise development team, Big Blue offers proprietary technology that gives parents an easy-to-use swim lesson booking experience. The brand provided over 750,000 lessons to children last year and is looking to double that number in 2023.

“Big Blue is more than just a swim school franchise. We are in the business of creating safe, happy, and confident children both in and out of the water,” says Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. “With such an ambitious mission, we are looking for franchisees who are looking to grow their portfolios with a company that offers a proven business model and shares our passion for childhood safety.”

Big Blue, which offers swim lessons for kids ages three months to 12 years, a unique curriculum, professional swim instructors, and comfortable and convenient facilities, saw record growth in 2022 by crossing the threshold of selling 50% of its units. In addition, multiple openings far exceeded pre-opening goals.

Big Blue plans to have a minimum of 260 units sold by the end of 2023 and is opening additional locations throughout the U.S., including Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, and Indianapolis. The brand is actively seeking qualified franchise owners to develop in several other key markets nationwide, including Kansas City, Cincinnati, Portland, San Jose, and Dallas. For more information on Big Blue franchising, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.

ABOUT BIG BLUE

Big Blue Swim School is one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, offering best-in-class swim lessons for kids ages three months to 12 years. The franchise was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong, and with support from Level 5 Capital Partners, now has 28 pools open across 14 states. Big Blue continues to grow through franchising and plans to have a minimum of 380 pools sold by the end of 2024. Big Blue Swim School’s real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its unparalleled consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.