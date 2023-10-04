Bruker Announces Majority Investment in MIRO Analytical AG, an Innovator in Compact, Highest-Precision QCL-Based Multi-Gas Analyzers (MGA)

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced a majority investment in MIRO Analytical AG, an innovative provider of fast, compact Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL)-based multi-gas analyzers for simultaneous, highest-precision monitoring of up to 10 trace gases. Based near Zürich, the Swiss start-up company MIRO serves atmospheric research and industrial customers, enabling fast, mobile, highest-precision air pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) analysis to advance climate science, air pollution and industrial process monitoring.

MIRO Analytical complements the Bruker Optics gas-analysis spectroscopy portfolio with fast, compact, highest-precision QCL multi-trace gas analyzers. MIRO anticipates 2023 revenue of ~$2.5 million and expects to grow rapidly in high-precision, simultaneous trace gas analysis markets with a TAM of greater than $100 million annually. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

MIRO’s portfolio consists of compact QCL-based trace gas analyzers with highest precision for fast measurements of up to 10 trace gases simultaneously, and sensitivity at the ppt level. MIRO MGAs have applications in mobile monitoring of greenhouse gas and pollution sources to stationary air-quality monitoring. MIRO’s customers include leading climate scientists from research institutes such as German Space Agency, Research Center Jülich and French INRAE, with MGAs deployed in mobile labs in aircrafts or vehicles, in remote research stations and for laboratory experiments. MIRO’s products complement Bruker OMEGA and Matrix MG spectroscopic gas analyzers, with MIRO’s automated, compact, high-precision MGAs for real-time trace gas monitoring.

Dr. Morten Hundt, CEO of MIRO Analytical AG, commented: “We are delighted to become part of the Bruker family. MIRO and Bruker together are a perfect fit – we share the vision as a high-quality solutions provider in trace gas analysis. Together, we will deliver significant benefits and application insights to our customers in the environmental, climate research and industrial markets.”

Dr. Andreas Kamlowski, President of the Bruker Optics division, stated: “The majority investment in MIRO is an exciting next step for our gas-analysis business, adding state-of-the-art QCL technology into our portfolio. We welcome the MIRO team with outstanding expertise, and we are eager to advance climate research and environmental pollution analysis, as well as industrial trace-gas monitoring solutions, with fast, compact and highest-precision QCL MGAs.”

About MIRO Analytical AG

Empowering the world to combat climate change and air pollution. MIRO Analytical AG is a young high-tech company from Switzerland. We provide authorities, scientists and companies with powerful tools to monitor and report on air pollution and greenhouse gases. We use direct laser absorption spectroscopy with multiple Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCLs). Our technology simplifies fast, highest-precision measurements of up to 10 trace gases simultaneously. For more information, please visit: www.MIRO-Analytical.com

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com