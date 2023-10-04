OneRail Teams Up with Fluid Truck to Offer Its Logistics Partners and Customers Flexible Delivery Vehicle Fleet Capacity

OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, and Fluid Truck, the company making commercial vehicles available at the tap of a button, today announced they have teamed up to offer special pricing on Fluid Truck rental vehicles to OneRail’s expansive integrated network of couriers. Learn more at https://www.onerail.com/.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, and Fluid Truck, the company making commercial vehicles available at the tap of a button, today announced they have teamed up to offer special pricing on Fluid Truck rental vehicles to OneRail’s expansive integrated network of couriers.

Fluid Truck helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles instantly from box trucks to vans to electric vehicles and more through its mobile app and website. This convenient access to delivery vehicles allows carriers and shippers to scale their fleet size up and down to meet demand, especially during peak and holiday shipping seasons.

Gojo Logistics Owner Joseph Vargas (a OneRail logistics provider) shared, “Fluid Truck changed the game on rental trucks. All you do is download the app, type your destination and it pops up with all the trucks available in the area. We’ve used them when we have trucks or vans out of service, and it’s great to be able to quickly find a box truck with lift gate or a van nationwide.”

“We are committed to helping our customers and logistics partners grow their business — leveling up their last mile logistics to the highest standards,” said OneRail Vice President of Logistics Partnerships Matt Schultz. “By joining forces with Fluid Truck, we're able to offer a quick and convenient source of available delivery vehicles nationwide to scale their fleet’s demand.”

“Fluid Truck is designed to help time-starved business owners who need to access vehicles quickly and affordably. We hope this offering will bring OneRail’s customers and logistics providers increased flexibility while removing the burdens of vehicle ownership,” said Fluid Truck CEO and Founder James Eberhard.

To learn more, visit www.fluidtruck.com/lp/partners/onerail.

About Fluid Truck

Fluid Truck helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles at the tap of a button. Fluid Truck offers a wide array of trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more through its mobile app and website 24/7, 365 days a year. Launched in 2016, Fluid Truck is used nationally by businesses of all sizes to flexibly and affordably build their fleet, manage employee scheduling on-the-go, and activate zero-emission last mile delivery services, free from the hassles of ownership.

Fluid Truck is the 9th-fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte and has raised $64 million from leading VCs including Ingka Investments, part of IKEA, and NEA. To learn more or to instantly book a vehicle, please visit www.fluidtruck.com or the Fluid Truck App on the App Store and Google Play. #TruckYeah

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently named on Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and named on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row (most recently No. 59 with 7,409 percent growth). To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.