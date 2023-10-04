Bone & Joint of Albany, NY Selects athenahealth to Elevate Patient Care and Practice Performance

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Bone & Joint of Albany, NY has implemented athenahealth’s cloud-based suite of integrated electronic health record (EHR), medical billing, and patient engagement solutions. The large, independent orthopaedic practice, known for its commitment to quality care and strong ties to local hospitals and the community, has selected athenaOne to streamline operations and enhance its patient care capabilities.

“We selected athenaOne as our health IT solution because of athenahealth’s proven commitment to partnership, innovation, and interoperability,” said David Quinn, MD, managing partner, Bone & Joint of Albany, NY. “As our operation has expanded to include 70 providers delivering care in more than seven locations, it’s critical for us to invest in a state-of-the-art health IT solution that delivers the flexibility, service model, and insights we need to deliver the highest-quality, coordinated care to our more than 190,000 patients while helping us strengthen our robust independent practice.”

Bone & Joint of Albany, NY is a vital healthcare hub for the Capital District region of upstate New York, western Massachusetts, and southern Vermont, providing bone, joint, and muscle care, as well as urgent and surgery care. The organization also serves as the orthopaedic department for Albany Medical Center, the region’s only Level 1 trauma center catering to 17 counties.

“As orthopaedic providers, we needed a solution that could seamlessly integrate with various systems while helping us focus our staff where they are most knowledgeable and productive,” added Patrick Marinello, MD, partner, Bone & Joint of Albany, NY. “athenaOne satisfies these needs and offers innovative tools to help us hasten our speed of care delivery, from patients accessing appointments and staff through the portal, to documenting the visit, to sharing visit notes with the care team, to placing orders, reporting lab results, and more. The entire process has been compressed and we are able to deliver care at a quality that is far superior to what we were able to previously, even in the early stages of our work together."

Added Marinello: "And to top it off, athenahealth’s onboarding team went above and beyond, using new processes and regular executive meetings to ease decision-making and ensure a smooth implementation with minimal disruption – like nothing we’ve ever seen before – one of many examples already that’s proven this relationship is functioning like a true partnership."

athenaOne's interoperability is a key advantage for Bone & Joint of Albany, NY, as it not only enables seamless data exchange, but also surfaces the data directly within the physician’s workflows. Bone and Joint of Albany will have the ability to share patient records with Albany Medical Center, as well as various national and regional health information exchanges, to ensure more comprehensive care and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, providers will benefit from a critical integration with athenahealth Marketplace partner iScribe Health to further enhance documentation efficiency for this high-volume organization – as well as from seamless connectivity with its surgery center EHR to optimize care coordination and efficiencies.

“Bone & Joint’s mission – to deliver the highest quality care in their region and beyond – aligns perfectly with our services and solutions. Modern practices not only need improved connectivity across care settings to enhance patient outcomes, but they also must be able to easily find necessary patient data in a format that empowers them to make informed decisions at the point of care,” said Bret Connor, chief operating officer of athenahealth. “We are committed to helping Bone & Joint of Albany deliver top-tier care, and to strengthening their clinical and financial performance for the long term.”

Since 1963, Bone & Joint of Albany, NY strives to offer exceptional orthopaedic care to every patient. With seven locations in Albany, Catskill, Clifton Park, Latham, Malta, Saratoga, and Schenectady, the doctors of Bone & Joint of Albany, NY provide care for injuries and conditions affecting the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, neck, shoulder, spine, and wrist and specialize in orthopaedic oncology, pediatric orthopaedics, physical medicine & rehabilitation, sports medicine, total joint replacement and revision, and trauma. To learn more about the practice and its doctors, please visit www.theboneandjointcenter.com.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.