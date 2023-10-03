Akta announces it is powering the AVOD, SVOD, Live Streaming and Fast Channels for ViX, the Spanish Language Streaming Service from TelevisaUnivision

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish language media company announced that it is utilizing Akta’s video platform for ViX, the world’s largest Spanish-language streaming service. Akta’s Cloud Video Platform is powering AVOD, SVOD, Live and Fast Channels for VIX, which is poised to redefine how Spanish-speaking audiences engage with digital content.

ViX offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and over 100 streaming channels, all in Spanish. The app is available with two access tiers, one free with ads and one premium plan with a subscription, in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America, across all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, and via web on vix.com. Akta’s turnkey cloud video platform delivers content to all the device platforms, manages the video workflow, from content ingestion and channel scheduling to playback and monetization via dynamic ad insertion.

“Akta is not only a full-suite solution for video workflow, live streaming, FAST channel scheduling and dynamic ad insertion, but also has the ability to dynamically and seamlessly scale,” said Michael Cerda, Chief Product Officer of VIX. “ViX is growing fast and Akta has been paramount to our work to date and the Platform’s cloud native ability to automatically scale the video infrastructure with DRM and Dynamic Ad Insertion was a key criteria for selecting their services.”

"ViX goes beyond streaming. It is the most innovative source for Spanish-language culture and entertainment. Akta is proud to be the technology partner to bring technical innovation and cloud video tools for workflow scheduling, streaming and dynamic ad insertion," said Alper Turgut, Chairman of Akta.

ViX's success marks a significant step forward in the world of Spanish-language entertainment, providing an engaging and immersive viewing experience for audiences worldwide. With its rich content library, innovative streaming features, and a user-friendly interface, ViX captivates Spanish-speaking viewers across platforms.

About ViX

ViX is the world's first large-scale streaming service exclusively serving Spanish-speaking audiences. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX celebrates Latino cultures and Spanish-language storytellers with an unprecedented 75,000 hours of free and paid premium content across all genres, including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series and children's content, as well as live news and sports. Leveraging more than 300,000 hours of Televisa's content library and a robust intellectual property catalog to create an unparalleled offering, the new global streaming service enlightens Spanish-language entertainment by pushing boundaries and igniting joy with its unparalleled content. ViX includes a free tier and a premium subscription plan. Giving subscribers access to a breadth of content and a premium Spanish-language offering never seen before in a streaming service, the premium plan offers ad-free entertainment, including more than 7,000 hours of live sports, with more than 70 ViX+ original series and movies in its first year.

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the US and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No.1 Spanish-language sports network in the US and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the US and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 40 owned or operated US radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the premium digital streaming service ViX, which hosts over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com

About Akta Tech:

Akta is the high-end digital video platform to power the TV Everywhere and OTT offerings for broadcasters and media companies for both live streaming and video-on-demand. Akta's turnkey technology streamlines video from ingest to playback and monetization. Akta is tuned to perform at extreme scale; it is the preferred streaming solution for high value events such as the Super Bowl and WorldCup. In addition to SVOD (Subscription-based Streaming), Akta's Server Side Ad Insertion guarantees the highest-quality delivery of not only the content but also the targeted advertising on all devices. Akta is the leading choice for AVOD (Advertising-based Streaming) and FAST Channel (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) offerings. Customers include CBS Viacom, Fox TV Stations, Nexstar, DPG Media, Televisa Univision, etc.

Note to editors: Images and additional information are available upon request.