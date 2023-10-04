PayNearMe and Accertify Offering Enhanced Fraud Prevention for Online Sports Betting and iGaming Operators

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayNearMe, provider of the modern and reliable payments platform designed to manage the complexities of iGaming and sports betting, today announced a new technology offering with Accertify, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express. Integration of Accertify’s fraud prevention technology into PayNearMe’s MoneyLine Platform lets iGaming and sports betting operators actively detect and reduce fraudulent fund withdrawals through a unified platform.

“PayNearMe and Accertify can now empower our operators to proactively ensure their players are who they say they are, via intelligent access to Accertify’s community database which already protects many of the largest operators in the iGaming space,” said John Minor, Chief Product Officer, PayNearMe. “Accertify’s machine learning technology analyzes this vast body of community data and alerts PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform to authenticate transactions or, when needed, dynamically tighten security measures to help protect from account takeovers and promotional abuse without unnecessary added friction.”

Accertify’s technology helps identify suspicious activity, which can improve acceptance rates of debit and credit cards and reduce deposit declines. Additionally, the technology proactively verifies player identities and automates the approval process for withdrawals, giving players quicker access to their funds.

“Accertify’s platform protects many of the largest brands in the world. Our machine learning, device intelligence and user behavior analytics are designed to prevent fraud and abuse while helping to maintain and grow iGaming and sports betting operators’ relationships with their players,” said Mark Michelon, President, Accertify. “We are pleased to work with PayNearMe to bring our fraud solutions to their clients and provide operators with a more comprehensive and effective way to detect and prevent fraud.”

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology to facilitate the end-to-end customer payment experience, making it easy for businesses to manage and accept payments. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform is built from the ground up to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.

MoneyLine™, powered by PayNearMeⓇ, simplifies end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. It delivers the most reliable payment experience across key touchpoints with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, engagements and more. With one platform and one integration for key deposit and payout types, operators can reduce costs, get to market faster and make the entire payment experience seamless for their players. Player insights within the platform deliver a holistic view of key player and payment metrics.

PayNearMe has been servicing the iGaming market since 2013 and is currently active in 24 regulated gaming markets in the U.S. The company processes cash deposits for 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the U.S. and 9 of the 10 largest U.S. operators, including BetMGM, TVG, PointsBet, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.

PayNearMe understands the importance of responsible gaming. We support our partners and affiliates in their effort to provide a safe environment that adheres to applicable responsible gaming requirements in the market.

PayNearMe has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009, and today is accepted at more than 60,000 retail locations in the U.S.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express, is a leading provider of fraud prevention, digital identity, device intelligence, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify’s suite of products and services help companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and ultimately increasing revenue. For more information, please visit www.accertify.com.