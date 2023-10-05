Sonen Capital Announces Strategic Minority Investment From Macquarie Asset Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonen Capital, one of the most recognized pioneering impact investment firms, today announced that Macquarie Asset Management has made a minority investment in the firm. Sonen Capital provides impact investment and advisory services to families, foundations, institutions and advisors. They are committed to integrating social and environmental impact into the investment process to deliver on clients' financial and impact goals.

Macquarie Asset Management’s investment will support Sonen’s strategic initiatives by bringing additional balance sheet capital to support the ongoing growth of the firm’s global impact outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services. The investment will further support Sonen’s continued growth of its impact measurement and reporting capabilities, including Sonen’s comprehensive reporting tools that provide clients with industry leading integrated impact and financial reporting.

Under the terms of the transaction, Sonen will retain the day-to-day management and operations of the company. The firm’s investment and decision-making process will also remain unchanged.

Raul Pomares, Sonen Capital’s Founding Partner, said, “This strategic investment will enable us to further scale our capability to deliver solutions to clients from strategy to implementation for their specific impact objectives.” He added, “Given Macquarie Asset Management’s industry leading commitments and management objectives, there are strong values alignment toward mobilizing capital for positive impact.”

“Investors continue to have increasing expectations for their portfolios, including knowing how their investments impact society,” said Graeme Conway, Chief Commercial Officer, Macquarie Asset Management. “Sonen have a long history of providing solutions for clients that measure financial and social impact. We are excited to support Sonen’s field building efforts in this area.”

This investment substantiates Sonen’s ongoing focus to advance its strategic vision to be the trusted partner of choice for asset owners seeking investment solutions to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

About Sonen Capital

Sonen Capital is a leading impact investment manager and advisory firm registered with the SEC. Founded in 2011, Sonen provides innovative impact investment and advisory solutions to families, foundations, institutions, and other advisors. Sonen believes that investing to generate financial returns and lasting social and environmental impact are not only compatible, but also mutually reinforcing objectives.

A certified B Corp with a 149.6 B Impact Score, Sonen’s team collectively brings over 150 years of sustainable investing learning and experience. The Firm works with clients to develop and manage impact investment strategies and portfolios across all investment areas and asset classes.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage approximately $US582 billion in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments & renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 20,500 people in 34 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

All figures as at 31 March 2023. For more information, please visit Macquarie.com.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this press release is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to\ investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.