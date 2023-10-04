Fierce Names GHLF’s Daniel Hernandez, MD, Among Its Fierce 50 Honorees

NYACK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) is pleased to announce that Daniel Hernandez, MD, GHLF’s Director of Medical Affairs and Hispanic Outreach, has been recognized as a 2023 Fierce 50 honoree by Fierce Healthcare and Fierce Life Sciences. The Fierce 50 showcases 50 companies and individuals making a significant impact and driving progress in the pharmaceutical, health care, and biotech industries.

“These outstanding individuals and companies exemplify excellence in their fields, and their dedication to innovation and improving lives is truly commendable,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare.

At GHLF, Dr. Hernandez not only guides a team of consulting physicians but also leads Hispanic outreach initiatives. He spearheaded a platform to engage with Hispanic patients through WhatsApp and has also fostered the growth of CreakyJoints Español, a community for patient-centered education, research, and advocacy.

“We initiated CreakyJoints Español to address the need for health resources in Spanish,” said Dr. Hernandez. “Today, the platform supports an average of 40,000 visitors each month with articles, recent research updates, and patient stories. We have 3,000 WhatsApp users in our rheumatoid arthritis support pilot. Being honored with this award truly underscores the significance of our work, and I am humbled to be a part of such an impactful initiative.”

The honorees will be acknowledged at a gala on December 5th at the Edison Ballroom in New York. More details are available at https://fierce50.fiercelifesciences.com/, and the full Fierce 50 list can be accessed at www.fiercepharma.com/fierce-50.

About Global Healthy Living Foundation

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a U.S. based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, international organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses by advocating for improved access to health care and amplifying education and awareness efforts within its social media framework. GHLF is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global Healthy Living Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints®, the international, digital community for millions of people living with arthritis and their supporters worldwide who seek education, support, activism, and patient-centered research in English, Spanish, and French. In addition to arthritis, GHLF supports dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, and pulmonary patients through a host of different programs and activities, including a constantly refreshed library of podcasts via the GHLF Podcast Network, with more than 500,000 listens to date. GHLF never asks the public for donations. Visit ghlf.org for more information.

