Wallbox and Free2move eSolutions Collaborate to Accelerate EV Adoption in North America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced a collaboration with Free2move eSolutions, a joint-venture with Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), dedicated to empowering customers with streamlined electric vehicle access solutions. During the first stage of the collaboration, Free2move eSolutions, and Wallbox will support Stellantis’ dealerships in Canada with their electrification goals by offering Supernova 180, a DC fast-charger capable of charging at up to 180kW. Additionally, Free2move will provide Wallbox’s best-selling AC Level 2 charger, Pulsar Plus, to their dealership network across North America.

Through the ongoing collaboration, Free2move eSolutions and Wallbox are exploring codevelopment opportunities to accelerate the production process and ensure the swift availability of next-generation and best-in-class EV charging solutions for the North American market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Free2move eSolutions, and combine both companies' know-how to transform the charging experience for EV owners across North America,” said Enric Asuncion, Chief Executive Officer at Wallbox. “Our 180kW DC fast charger, Supernova, is fast, reliable, and accessible, making it the perfect entrance into the DC fast charging market in North America for Wallbox. We are very excited to launch the product with Free2move as go-to-market partner and provide this innovative technology to their dealership network across North America.”

Supernova is Wallbox’s DC fast-charger that has been designed to satisfy the industry’s desire for reliable and efficient public charging that benefits both electric vehicle drivers and chargepoint operators. Its latest generation, Supernova 180, has been adapted specifically for the North American market and will support up to 180 kW of charging speed, meaning it can add 100 miles of range in under 10 minutes. Supernova’s reduced footprint allows for access to fast charging solutions even in sites with limited space and power such as gas stations, high power charge hubs, car dealerships and shopping malls, opening up more sites to EV charging possibilities and making it easier to scale charging networks.

The collaboration will also play a pivotal role in the successful distribution of Level 2 chargers via Stellantis’ dealership network, enabling faster and convenient home charging experiences for their customers across North America.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs approximately 1,400 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

