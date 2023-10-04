Utah’s Crimson Collective Chooses “For The Win 360°” for Their New Collegiate Streaming App

Go for the win and get the FTW360 app. It’s the inside 360-degree view of University of Utah athletes. See how they win big and how you can too.

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For The Win 360° (FTW360), the premier video platform made expressly for NIL NCAA Collectives, today announced a historic inaugural partnership with The Utah Crimson Collective, the Name Image Likeness (NIL) organization supporting the University of Utah student-athletes.

The Utah Crimson Collective has selected FTW360 to launch its new state-of-the-art collegiate streaming app, For The Win 360°- Utah. This platform promises fans, students, alums, donors, and sponsors a transformative way to engage with their beloved collegiate team, The Utah Utes. From in-depth player profiles and interviews to real-time game summaries, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and original programming to get to know the personalities from the Athletic Department, the new app is the ultimate 360° hub for collegiate sports enthusiasts.

To celebrate their new custom app, the Utah Crimson Collective is making NIL history by bringing every scholarship football player an opportunity to drive away with a new 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck, complete with the Night Edition package. The lease and insurance costs are being provided by donors to the Crimson Collective for as long as each student is on scholarship and eligible, ensuring every player is acknowledged and appreciated for their contributions and encouraged to give back to our local Utah communities.

To qualify, players only need to have a good driving record and be willing to promote awareness of the Collective to help other student-athletes benefit from their own name, image and likeness, and will be encouraged to give back to their communities.

FTW360 CEO Derek Mattsson believes the Crimson Collective needed its own video storefront to commercialize the opportunities for each student-athlete.

“The three biggest needs of every student are education, housing and transportation. No one has addressed this transportation need comprehensively before today. We’re here to enable change by celebrating the Crimson Collective, the athletes, and everyone who loves their school,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO at FTW360. “Today’s action of addressing student transportation needs cannot be overstated. #KeysFortheWin is just one example of how FTW360 is working with the Crimson Collective to create new opportunities to benefit every student-athlete.”

With nearly 100 trucks ordered, logistics are a mammoth undertaking. The trucks are leased and managed by United Fleet Management and underwritten by private donors.

The new app services are being provided free to everyone courtesy of the Utah Crimson Collective and will launch on October 14 at the Utah game against the University of California.

The Crimson Collective app, loaded with exclusive content, empowers student-athletes to open doors to promotional and financial opportunities through partnership with the Crimson Collective. Moreover, it introduces an innovative avenue for donors and sponsors to support universities and collectives, ensuring amplified visibility for brands backing these athletes.

Available later in October, fans can download For The Win 360° - Utah app on Google Play, Apple’s App Store, and access them on various streaming devices, including phones, tablets, or directly via http://www.ftwin360.com.

About For The Win 360°:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, For The Win 360° (FTW360) is made expressly for NIL NCAA Collectives, donors, sponsors, fans, and athletes. This brand-new streaming video experience was developed by a team of proven entrepreneurs in video advertising and television. FTW360 is creating a new reason for donors to support their Collectives, by offering greater exposure to the brands, products, and sponsors that are contributing to these athletes and a new way to get to know them better. The platform delivers first-class technology, premium content, and much more to be revealed.

For more information, visit http://www.ftwin360.com