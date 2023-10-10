Salute Expands Its European Presence with the Acquisition of OBMG Ltd

FRANKLIN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salute Mission Critical, a leading global provider of data center services, is excited to announce its acquisition of OBMG Ltd, a European commissioning and QA/QC firm in the mission critical space.

The strategic acquisition expands Salute’s international capabilities for commissioning and QA/QC to support its global clients’ continued growth plans. Based in Athlone, Ireland, OBMG Ltd has a robust reputation in commissioning services, making it an ideal partner to become part of and enhance Salute's European service offerings.

The news follows Salute’s November 2022 acquisition of AMS Helix, a UK-based digital infrastructure solutions provider offering project management and sustainability services throughout EMEA, and it represents another significant step forward in Salute’s commitment to delivering top-tier services in EMEA. In December 2022, Salute also acquired Iconicx, a leading commissioning and QA/QC provider in the U.S. with strong relationships across hyperscale and colocation data center customers.

Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute Mission Critical, says: "We are thrilled to welcome OBMG Ltd into the Salute family. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing industry-leading support services to facilities worldwide. OBMG's deep expertise in commissioning and QA/QC complements our existing offerings, enabling us to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our clients in Europe."

Gareth McGowan, Co-Founder & Director of OBMG Ltd, says: "Joining Salute Mission Critical is an exciting opportunity for OBMG Ltd. Together, we will be able to provide a wider range of services to our clients and further elevate the standard of commissioning and QA/QC services in the industry."

About Salute Mission Critical

Salute Mission Critical is the largest global full lifecycle data center services provider that delivers critical facility management services to hyperscale, colocation and edge leaders. Clients worldwide rely on Salute to sustainably operate data centers with military precision.

About OBMG Ltd

OBMG Ltd is a prominent provider of Mission Critical Commissioning Agents, Commissioning Managers, and QAQC Services. With a wealth of experience in mission-critical facilities, OBMG Ltd is dedicated to ensuring the successful commissioning and quality control of these vital facilities, from design to client handover. For more information, visit https://www.obmg.ie/.