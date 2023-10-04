CapIntel Expands Partnership with CIBC to Bring Proven Sales Technology to Private Investment Counsel Team

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves day-to-day workflow efficiency and fund analysis for financial advisors, today announced a partnership with CIBC’s Private Investment Counsel (CPIC). As one of the early adopters of CapIntel’s technology, CIBC Asset Management has experienced the benefits of improved processes and efficiency with the platform’s support. Now, this partnership will extend CapIntel’s capabilities to CIBC’s Private Investment Counsel.

As advisor and Investment Counsellor’s needs have evolved alongside client expectations, the financial services industry looks to fintech solutions, like CapIntel, to work more effectively —with CIBC at the forefront of that shift. CPIC’s team of Counsellors will leverage CapIntel’s leading-edge fund comparison and analysis tools to prepare custom proposals and present clear recommendations.

“With this partnership CPIC investment counsellors will have streamlined access to position their full suite of offerings, facilitating better conversations with clients and delivering tailored solutions to meet their financial needs,” said David Scandiffio, President and CEO of CIBC Asset Management.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with CIBC to bring tailored solutions to yet another arm of one of our country's leading financial institutions,” said James Rockwood, CEO of CapIntel. “As one of CapIntel's first and longstanding partners, CIBC has experienced firsthand the difference that CapIntel can make in day-to-day processes, client relationships and investment outcomes. This partnership is a testament to the value of CapIntel’s platform to add much-needed efficiency to the advisor workflow and transform the advisor-client experience.”

Keeping a pulse on the evolving needs of financial advisors, CapIntel will continue to develop its platform to address industry pain points and better customer relationships.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Canadian-founded B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 12,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management is one of the largest asset managers in Canada, with a 50-year history, 114 investment professionals and approximately $190 billion in assets under management.