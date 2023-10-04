Kontoor Brands Surpasses 10 Billion Liter Water Savings Goal Two Years Ahead of Schedule, Thanks to Indigood® Program

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee,® today announced that it has surpassed its 2025 water savings goal of saving over 10 billion liters of freshwater since 2008.

The goal was reached under an accelerated timeline due to Kontoor’s focus on the implementation of the organization’s Indigood Program, a global initiative that initially focused on a foam-dyeing technology that reduced freshwater consumption in the dyeing process by up to 90% compared to conventional indigo dyeing. Since the expansion of the program in 2021 to include other technologies and water saving measures, Kontoor Brands has partnered with more than 30 mills across the globe to measure and validate their freshwater conversation claims. The Indigood Program is designed to set a global standard for water savings validation, a process that is disparate across the industry today.

“It is no secret that our industry uses a lot of water. Globally we are seeing climate change put pressure on the earth’s diminishing freshwater resources, making it imperative that the entire industry act now,” said President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, Scott Baxter. “The fact that Kontoor reached our water savings goal two years early is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and to the effectiveness of the Indigood Program, which is providing an important industry standard. I am proud of the work we are doing to save water and move towards a future where all jeans can be created using zero freshwater.”

In addition to expanding the Indigood program with partner mills around the globe, Kontoor has also deployed advanced water-savings technologies at its owned manufacturing facilities, which produce more than 50 million units of apparel and accessories each year. The company’s Torreon, Mexico plant was third-party verified as using zero fresh water in its laundry process, saving an estimated 250 million liters of water each year. In a city surrounded by desert, the Torreon facility is not only limiting its freshwater use, but also using wells on its property to provide fresh water to the municipal government.

“At Kontoor Brands, we are focused on advancing positive impacts by using resources wisely, driving sustainable innovations, and preserving and protecting the planet for future generations,” said Dhruv Agarwal, VP, Sustainability, Innovation, & Development, Kontoor Brands. “Our approach is focused on a process of continuous improvement, and while we have met our water goal early, there is still much work to be done. We will continue to raise the bar on the environmental performance of our operations and partner mills across the globe, with a focus on doing the right thing for the communities where we operate.”

Kontoor’s freshwater conservation efforts are part of the company’s larger commitment to its people and the planet, which includes working with vendors that prioritize worker well-being, material selection, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing waste. Kontoor’s progress against other sustainability goals will be highlighted in the forthcoming 2021-2022 sustainability report.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long- term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.