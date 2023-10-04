U.S. Space Force Awards Booz Allen $630M Systems Engineering and Integration Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today it was awarded a seven-year, $630-million, single-award contract with the U.S. Space Force to support systems engineering and integration of next-generation space-based missile warning, environmental monitoring, and surveillance, reconnaissance, and tracking. As part of this work, Booz Allen will support Space Systems Command (SSC)—the Space Force field command for space development, acquisition, launch, and logistics—in engineering resilient space sensing capabilities. In addition, the firm will integrate the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) program, a $14.4 billion program to upgrade U.S. missile warning and missile tracking capabilities to combat emerging missile threats.

This contract will leverage Booz Allen’s capabilities and mission expertise in digital engineering, mission integration, agile software development, cybersecurity, change management, AI, and machine learning (ML) to help the Space Force achieve its vision for a Digital Service. It also demonstrates the criticality of the space domain in delivering key decision-making information to warfighters and intelligence agencies to protect the nation.

“Booz Allen has been a trusted partner for defense, national security, and civil space missions for more than 50 years, starting with the nation's first missile defense strategy,” said Andrea Inserra, executive vice president and leader in Booz Allen’s Aerospace business, which includes critical work for the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, U.S. Space Command, and NASA. “This is an exciting moment for Booz Allen, and we are thrilled to continue building upon our partnership with Space Force and the Department of Defense for critical missions aimed at accelerating and maintaining space superiority and driving information to action—no matter the domain.”

Work on the contract will primarily take place in El Segundo, California, and Colorado Springs and Aurora, Colorado, with the ability to leverage teams and technology capabilities at additional U.S. locations as needed.

“This contract win is a key element of Booz Allen’s long-term, multiyear space strategy to meet client needs at the intersection of mission and technology,” said Eric Hoffman, vice president and leader in Booz Allen’s space business. “This partnership reaffirms Booz Allen’s position as a leader in building and delivering world-class, mission-critical systems engineering, cyber architecture, and remote sensing capabilities to sustain U.S. space superiority.”

This win builds on Booz Allen’s deep history in space solutions. The firm’s work includes over 50 years of multifaceted support for the International Space Station, modernization of NASA’s infrastructure and policies, engineering and analysis for the Artemis mission, and the Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract—the first time NASA has united cybersecurity for IT, operational technology, and mission systems under one contract.

