ProHealth Care and Optum Launch Strategic Relationship to Enhance the Health Care Experience for ProHealth Patients

WAUKESHA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProHealth Care and Optum have entered into a strategic relationship to enhance patient care, deliver innovative technology solutions and help ProHealth Care maintain its focus on serving patients and the community.

Through the relationship, Optum will assume responsibility for ProHealth Care’s revenue cycle management, information technology, informatics, analytics and inpatient care management. The more than 800 ProHealth Care employees who work in these departments will transition to Optum and continue to support the health system and the local community.

“ProHealth Care has a long history of building strong strategic partnerships to accelerate our progress and better meet the needs of our patients,” said Susan Edwards, chief executive officer at ProHealth Care. “Our work with Optum will strengthen our administrative functions as we continue our growth as a premier independent, community-based health system.”

The ProHealth Care employees who will join Optum will benefit from new opportunities for professional development and career advancement while also gaining access to new tools and technologies to do their work.

“Optum and ProHealth Care share a similar mission focused on transforming health care for the people and communities we serve,” said Chris Pass, president, market performance partnerships, Optum. “We look forward to working with ProHealth Care to implement technology solutions that simplify patient and provider experiences and support administrators, all with the aim of ensuring ongoing, high-quality care.”

About ProHealth Care

For more than a century, ProHealth Care has been the health care leader in Waukesha County and surrounding areas, providing outstanding care across a full spectrum of services. The people of ProHealth Care strive to continuously improve the health and well-being of the community by combining skill, compassion and innovation. The ProHealth family includes ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital-Mukwonago, ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin, ProHealth Medical Group, the UW Health Cancer Center at ProHealth Care, Moreland Surgery Center, ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice, ProHealth Home Care, ProHealth West Wood Health & Fitness Center and ProHealth Regency Senior Communities. Learn more at ProHealthCare.org.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 310,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.Optum.com or follow Optum on LinkedIn.