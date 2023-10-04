IMIDomics Announces Strategic Agreement with WuXi Biologics to Advance IMB1001 Antibody Development for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMIDomics Inc., a patient-centric drug discovery and development company focused on Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (IMIDs), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with WuXi Biologics, a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization, aimed at accelerating the development and manufacturing of IMIDomics IMB1001, a highly promising humanized antibody targeting CD226, a breakthrough target with the potential to treat IMIDs.

Under the terms of the agreement, WuXi Biologics will provide comprehensive chemistry manufacturing controls (CMC) development and current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) manufacturing services for IMIDomics IMB1001. For IMIDomics, this agreement marks a critical milestone for their fast-growing pipeline of IMID treatments based on targets identified by the company, using their proprietary Clinical Discovery Engine™, a multidimensional, integrated and data-driven platform for uncovering the underlying mechanisms of IMIDs.

"We are pleased to enter into this strategic agreement with WuXi Biologics," said H. Daniel Perez, MD, Chief Development Officer of IMIDomics Inc. "WuXi Biologics' track record of excellence and expertise in biologics research, development, and manufacturing aligns perfectly with our vision to bring transformative biologics therapies to IMID patients in need. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for IMIDomics as we advance IMB1001 towards clinical development."

IMB1001 targets CD226, a transmembrane glycoprotein identified by IMIDomics using their proprietary technology and data sets. CD226 is a transmembrane glycoprotein that is significantly upregulated during an inflammatory immune response. By blocking CD226 signaling, IMB1001 has the potential to downregulate the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. The specific mechanism of action associated with IMB1001 has potentially broad applicability across multiple diseases, especially for patients who do not respond to, or cannot tolerate the current standard of care.

As part of the agreement, WuXi Biologics will leverage its state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and skilled scientific team to provide end-to-end support for the IMB1001 project. This includes process development, analytical method establishment, CMC-related services, and cGMP manufacturing to ensure the highest quality and compliance with regulatory standards.

The collaboration between IMIDomics Inc. and WuXi Biologics represents a significant step forward in the advancement of biologics therapies. Through this partnership, IMIDomics aims to foster innovation, improve patient outcomes, and address unmet medical needs for the relevant patient population.

About IMIDomics

IMIDomics is a biotechnology company focused on patient-centric drug discovery for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs). Our goal is to discover new and impactful IMID drugs by focusing on carefully selected patients, and stratifying populations to identify those most likely to respond. IMIDomics is powered by a unique Clinical Discovery Engine™, which integrates and analyzes proprietary clinical, epidemiological and patient-derived biomolecular datasets, generated in partnership with the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Research, to establish a deeper understanding of IMID diseases. IMIDomics has identified previously unrecognized targets, six of which have been selected for development within IMIDomics’ active drug pipeline. By relying on access to well-defined patients and their clinically relevant samples, IMIDomics enhances the probability of successful IMID drug discovery and development for those in need.

To learn more about IMIDomics, please visit www.imidomics.com.