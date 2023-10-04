Bitdefender Partners with prpl Foundation to Strengthen Customer Premise Equipment Security

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has joined prpl Foundation to contribute technologies, expertise and guidance to help drive more standardized and secure customer premises equipment (CPE) to the marketplace.

“IoT devices are essentially open doorways into homes and businesses that cybercriminals can use to launch malware attacks, spy, and steal sensitive information. As a result, protecting the home network starting from the CPE has become critical,” said Razvan Todor, vice president of product management (B2B2C) at Bitdefender. "By partnering with prpl Foundation, we will leverage our extensive cybersecurity expertise adding an additional layer of protection to the open source prpl ecosystem, enabling telcos to better protect their customers."

The prpl Foundation is a diverse community of service providers, OEMs, silicon vendors, ISVs, and open-source developers committed to open-source software and open APIs to build standardized, carrier-grade CPE. It is a large ecosystem of like-minded companies and individuals working to defragment the plethora of proprietary software platforms developed and deployed today.

The partnership between prpl Foundation and Bitdefender harnesses the combined expertise and resources to unlock new opportunities and expedite cybersecurity innovation. By merging Bitdefender’s deep history of threat research across CPE and IoT platforms with the collective knowledge of prpl Foundation members, the alliance will champion enhanced safety and heightened reliability in CPE solutions.

Bitdefender will join the prpl Foundation’s Product Steering Committee and Marketing Committee and will participate in the prplOS, prplSecurity and prpl Low-Level API workgroups.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bitdefender, a company that shares the foundation’s vision for making CPE safer, more reliable and more grounded in open standards,” said Dr. Leonard Dauphinee, president of the prpl Foundation. “We look forward to collaborating with Bitdefender and tapping its deep expertise in security and innovation.”

The partnership will debut at the prpl Summit on Oct. 23. The Summit is a premier event for service providers, OEMs, silicon vendors, ISVs and developers committed to open source and open APIs in support of carrier-grade CPE. It will be held at telecommunications provider Orange at its headquarters in the Issy Les Moulineaux section of Paris. For more information visit: https://prplfoundation.org/prpl-summit-2023/.

