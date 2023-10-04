CACI Awarded $917 Million Air Force Research Laboratory Contract to Advance C5ISR

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year contract, with a maximum ceiling value of $917 million, to continue to provide complete life cycle software and systems engineering to improve battlespace awareness for the U.S. Air Force’s Research Laboratory (AFRL). The contract supports the performance, research, and gathering of data and information processing capabilities for the AFRL.

Under the contract, CACI will implement Agile and adaptable processes to develop mission software and data analysis capabilities to advance and modernize command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) programs. These capabilities will enhance information dissemination and decision-making across the Air Force and intelligence community, improve information security, and meet program mission objectives.

“This contract award significantly expands our long-standing work with AFRL. Our industry-leading software development capabilities coupled with our decades of mission experience and technology innovation, will ensure that the Air Force continues to outpace advancing threats,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “By modernizing and delivering software capabilities and decision-making at scale, CACI delivers C5ISR superiority and provides critical information advantage that supports AFRL’s multidomain operations.”

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

