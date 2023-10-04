Winn-Dixie supports American Cancer Society, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Winn-Dixie is giving back to local communities with its in-store donation program benefiting American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Customers in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Northwest and Central Florida and Columbus, Georgia can help to support their neighbors impacted by breast cancer by donating $1, $5 or rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar during checkout. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Winn-Dixie is partnering with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer with an in-store community donation program. Now through Oct. 31, customers are encouraged to join the fight against breast cancer by donating $1, $5 or simply rounding up their grocery bill while shopping their local Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Northwest and Central Florida and Columbus, Georgia.

Contributions to the grocer’s community donation program will go directly toward supporting patients and families, conducting groundbreaking research sharing critical information about breast cancer prevention and encouraging annual screenings to aid early detection. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women are at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime.1 Winn-Dixie is passionate about caring for the health and well-being of neighbors as millions of women battle the disease.

Lynn Rushing, Regional Vice President of Winn-Dixie, said, “We are proud to be the grocer our neighbors can count on, especially during times of hardship. The fight against breast cancer is a battle that touches us all, whether through personal experience or the stories of those affected in our communities. This month, we are honored to continue our partnership with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to help fund lifesaving research and celebrate survivors. Together, we can uplift those impacted by the disease and create hope for a brighter, cancer-free future.”

Breast cancer is the second most-deadly cancer faced by women in the United States, and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement works to bring awareness to the widespread impact of the deadly disease and provide supportive resources for patients and their families. Winn-Dixie proudly joins hands with the organization to rally behind its mission to ensure no one is alone in their journey of diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Jeff Fehlis, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society, said, “We’re incredibly thankful for Winn-Dixie and their continued commitment in helping us end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. It’s because of passionate community partners like Winn-Dixie and their customers that we’re able to make significant contributions in the fight against breast cancer through advocacy, research and patient support. Today, there are more breast cancer survivors in the U.S. than ever before – 4 million and counting.”

The neighborhood grocer is committed to fostering its long-standing partnerships with organizations that work tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for families across the Southeast. Since the onset of the partnership, Winn-Dixie has donated more than $1.4 million to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. As a grocer deeply rooted in the communities it serves, Winn-Dixie is unwavering in its support of causes that are priorities to its customers and associates. Recently, Winn-Dixie and its parent company, Southeastern Grocers, together with its generous customers, also donated $110,000 to the American Red Cross to aid disaster relief efforts during peak Atlantic hurricane season.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

1 American Cancer Society: Key Statistics for Breast Cancer