Easyship and Sendle Expand Partnership to Make Low-Cost, Sustainable Shipping More Accessible for Small and Medium-sized Businesses Across the US and Canada

NEW YORK & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sendle and Easyship announced today that their partnership, which began in Australia, has been expanded to give small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. and Canada easy access to competitively-priced, sustainable parcel delivery. Effective immediately, Sendle’s portfolio of affordable, 100% carbon-neutral door-to-door delivery services are available as a shipping option for businesses in the U.S. and Canada that use Easyship’s free eCommerce shipping software. Easyship customers in the U.S. will save up to 83% using Sendle while Canadian customers will save up to 82% using Sendle.

Research finds that while inflation has made online shoppers more price-sensitive, sustainable shipping is still a top priority for over 86% of them. The partnership between Easyship and Sendle brings together Sendle’s low shipping rates and reliable 100% carbon-neutral delivery networks across the U.S. and Canada with the power of Easyship’s all-in-one shipping management tool. The tool’s robust capabilities helps businesses better compete in today’s demanding eCommerce environment, with numerous automations and check-out features to boost conversions.

“Inflation is putting extraordinary pressure on smaller eCommerce businesses and the last thing they need right now are more costs,” says Laura Hill, Chief Partnerships Officer, Sendle. “While shipping prices continue to rise, we just dropped our prices in Canada to help customers save even more. We also know that sustainable shipping is not only good for the planet but it can also help to differentiate small and medium-sized businesses that are competing against the eCommerce giants. There couldn’t be a better time for us to expand our partnership with Easyship because smaller businesses, no matter where they are, need all the help they can get to win in today’s ultra-competitive online market.”

100% Carbon-neutral shipping saves the planet and money

Sendle’s delivery network uses existing shipping providers, filling their vehicles to ensure every route is as efficient and profitable as possible. In turn, savings are passed along to Sendle customers. To account for the remaining carbon emissions and address the impact of every Sendle parcel sent, Sendle purchases carbon offsets and invests in highly credible environmental projects around the world. Sendle has been a Certified B Corp from day one and is Climate Neutral Certified.

"Our mission at Easyship is to offer the most comprehensive courier assortment and the best shipping solutions to our clients so that every company, regardless of their size, has everything they need to easily ship domestically and internationally,” says Tommaso Tamburnotti, co-founder of Easyship. “Having partnered with Sendle for years in Australia, we were eager to expand our partnership into the United States and Canada and further enable accessibility of Sendle’s offerings. Our partnership with Sendle delivers affordability and eco-consciousness to entrepreneurs and e-commerce merchants across North America."

How to ship sustainably and easily

Easyship displays Sendle as a shipping option directly on its platform, allowing all new and existing platform users to buy Sendle services. Additionally, Sendle customers can link their own rates to Easyship seamlessly (Bring Your Own Account).

Small and medium-sized businesses that want to ship sustainably at low rates can sign up at: https://try.sendle.com/en-us/partners/easyship.

About Sendle

Sendle is the first delivery network in North America specifically designed to serve the needs of small ecommerce businesses. Sendle levels the playing field for small businesses by offering simple, reliable, and affordable shipping across North America, with no hidden fees, subscriptions, or warehousing required. Merchants simply purchase a label and their package can be picked up from their front door. Sendle is also 100% carbon-neutral, a Certified B Corporation and Climate Neutral Certified. The company was founded in Australia in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia; Seattle, Washington; and Toronto, Canada.

About Easyship

Easyship is a premier global cloud-based shipping software specializing in domestic and international logistics. With a wide range of features designed for businesses of all sizes, from enterprises to small operations, Easyship provides time-saving and cost-effective shipping solutions. Leveraging the industry's most extensive global carrier network, Easyship enables eCommerce merchants to simplify their shipping logistics, reduce shipping costs, expand their global reach, and enhance the post-purchase customer experience.