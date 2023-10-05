 ‘Tis the Season for Millions of Early Holiday Deals During Prime Big Deal Days

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Starting October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime Big Deal Days will offer some of Amazon’s best savings of the holiday season, exclusively for Prime members, including millions of deals worldwide and even more deals than last year’s October holiday kick-off event. Prime members can come back often to shop items with new deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options. Customers who are not yet Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon can join or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primebigdealdays.

Amazon makes it easier for Prime members to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations. Members can now find personalized deals across Amazon, including on products they’ve previously purchased with the “Buy Again” deals feed, customized deals lists based on what they’ve previously saved to their Lists, and deals recommendations based on their browsing history with “Keep shopping for.” Additionally, Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app and Shop by Interest help customers discover deals and explore products with shoppable photos and videos created by influencers, other customers, and brands.

Deals Preview

Prime Big Deal Days will offer savings across top categories, including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. Prime members can save big by shopping more than a million deals from independent sellers in Amazon’s store, including TheraGun/TheraFace, Kopari, Proof Culture, Scotch Porter, and Kroma Wellness. It’s also easier than ever for members to discover deals from small businesses, including independent artisans and Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned brands, at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals. Throughout the deals event, members can look for the Small Business badge and try the new Small Business Search filter to find unique products from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Prime members can also discover and shop more sustainable products as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program, including deals on The Honest Company, Logitech, Samsung, Seventh Generation, and The Children’s Place.

To take advantage of deals expected to sell out fast during Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can sign up now for Invite-only deals at an exclusive deal price before the event begins. These include 60% off the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, the Hisense 50-inch U6 4K QLED Fire TV, and Blink smart home security, and additional savings across brands like SodaStream, Citizen, and Jabra. For more information, visit amazon.com/primebigdealdays.

Prime members also can shop deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime—a new benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders. Deals include up to 40% off Wyze’s products like the Wyze Cam Floodlight Cam and Wyze Cam v3-3pk; 30% off KNOW Beauty’s newest face mask product, the Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask; and 20% off Bearaby’s weighted blankets. Learn more at buywithprime.amazon.com/shoppers.

Below is a first look at some of the best deals Prime members will be able to shop early on Amazon and check off their holiday lists. Prime members can set up personalized deal alerts in advance through the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app.

Save up to 65% on select eero Mesh Wifi Systems; up to 60% on select Fire TV and Blink devices; up to 50% on select Ring bundles; up to 45% on select kids devices and bundles, select Echo bundles, and select Fire tablet bundles; and up to 35% on select Kindle e-reader bundles

Save up to 60% on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot

Save up to 60% on select, Amazon-exclusive apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags from The Drop

Save up to 55% on select ASICS women’s and men’s running shoes

Save up to 50% on select products from Sony

Save up to 50% on select GreenPan cookware

Save up to 50% on select shoes from Hey Dude, Koolaburra by UGG, and Frye

Save up to 40% on select Ninja blenders, cookware, and coffee makers

Save up to 35% on select Molekule air purifiers

Save up to 30% on select KitchenAid stand and mini stand mixers

Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers

Save up to 30% on select premium skincare and haircare products from Clarins, Color Wow, Innisfree, Living Proof, T3, Sunday Riley, LANEIGE, Sulwhasoo, and AMOREPACIFIC

Save up to 30% on select dolls, sets, and toys from Barbie, LEGO, Squishmallows, Squishville, PicassoTiles, and MAGNA-TILES

Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories, and select apparel

Save up to 30% on select camera items and accessories from Fujifilm

Save up to 30% on select non-alcoholic beverages from Betty Buzz by Blake Lively and Kin Euphorics by Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor

Save up to 30% on select kitchenware items from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection

Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Save up to 30% on seasonal prep and decor items, including wreaths, garlands, candles, decorative lights, and Halloween costumes

Save up to 30% on select Stasher reusable bags and bowls

Save up to 25% on select mattresses from Casper

Save up to 25% on select laptops and monitors from HP and Acer

Save 20% when spending $40 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands

Save up to 15% on select Cookware by Martha Stewart

Save up to 15% (up to $200) on Pre-Loved items from What Goes Around Comes Around, including styles by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci

More Ways to Shop & Save

Prime Big Deal Days will offer Prime members additional opportunities to save more on early holiday deals, find shopping inspiration, and earn rewards. Customers can join Prime to participate and:

Explore Amazon’s Holiday Shop: Prime members can check out Amazon’s newly launched Holiday Shop to discover seasonal essentials and unique gifts for everyone on their list, all at low prices. Visit amazon.com/holiday to shop the popular Holiday Toy List and get inspiration from some of the top trending gifts—updated on a weekly basis through December 23—and from top-rated Customers’ Most-Loved items. Members can also explore unique gift ideas in the Small Business Gift Guide, which features curated product selections, including those Under $50, Under $25, Black-owned, and women-owned.

Prime members can check out Amazon’s newly launched Holiday Shop to discover seasonal essentials and unique gifts for everyone on their list, all at low prices. Visit amazon.com/holiday to shop the popular Holiday Toy List and get inspiration from some of the top trending gifts—updated on a weekly basis through December 23—and from top-rated Customers’ Most-Loved items. Members can also explore unique gift ideas in the Small Business Gift Guide, which features curated product selections, including those Under $50, Under $25, Black-owned, and women-owned. Shop celebrity and influencer holiday picks: Prime members can shop some of the best early holiday deals through storefronts curated by popular celebrities and influencers, including Kris Jenner, Marianna Hewitt, Tayshia Adams, Rocky Barnes, Leena Snoubar, and Lauren Wolfe.

Prime members can shop some of the best early holiday deals through storefronts curated by popular celebrities and influencers, including Kris Jenner, Marianna Hewitt, Tayshia Adams, Rocky Barnes, Leena Snoubar, and Lauren Wolfe. Save big on specialty gift cards: Prime members will have access to Lightning Deals, promotional credit offers, and instant savings with up to 20% off select specialty brands. Over 30 brands will participate, including DoorDash, Panera Bread, and Old Navy.

Prime members will have access to Lightning Deals, promotional credit offers, and instant savings with up to 20% off select specialty brands. Over 30 brands will participate, including DoorDash, Panera Bread, and Old Navy. Earn more rewards with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: During Prime Big Deal Days, members with a Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can earn an extra 1% back (for a total of 6% back) on their orders when they select No-Rush shipping at checkout. Prime Visa and Prime Store Card members earn 5% back year-round on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed as soon as the next day. Additionally, there is an added sign-up bonus for new eligible Prime Visa cardmembers. From October 10 through October 31, Prime members will receive a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval for the Prime Visa. Visit amazon.com/primevisa to learn more.

During Prime Big Deal Days, members with a Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can earn an extra 1% back (for a total of 6% back) on their orders when they select No-Rush shipping at checkout. Prime Visa and Prime Store Card members earn 5% back year-round on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Plus, with daily rewards, earnings can now be redeemed as soon as the next day. Additionally, there is an added sign-up bonus for new eligible Prime Visa cardmembers. From October 10 through October 31, Prime members will receive a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval for the Prime Visa. Visit amazon.com/primevisa to learn more. Enjoy fast, free delivery: U.S. Prime members can rely on Amazon to make life easier with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits their needs. Same-Day Delivery is currently available to customers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. Prime members also can find their closest Amazon Locker or Counter for a convenient, secure, free delivery, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.

Explore the Benefits of Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast, free delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.