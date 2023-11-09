Cintas Launches Bleeding Control Training

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uncontrolled bleeding is the top cause of preventable deaths from trauma1. Approximately 20% of individuals who lost their lives to traumatic injuries could have survived if someone present had received adequate training in bleeding control2. Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS), the largest national provider of American Heart Association (AHA) CPR and AED trainings, today launched its Bleeding Control Training Program. This course is designed to help businesses quickly identify and respond to life-threatening bleeding. Led by experienced instructors, this hands-on training equips organizations with a range of effective bleeding control techniques. This training can help employees be prepared for unexpected injuries.

The Cintas Bleeding Control Training course covers scene safety, PPE usage, wound identification and hands-on tourniquet application and wound packing. Participants will get an overview of injuries that can cause extreme loss of blood and methods to control bleeding, understand how a tourniquet works and when to apply one.

“Life-threatening bleeding can happen anywhere due to serious accidents,” said Brendan Clunk, Director of Training & Compliance, Cintas Corporation. “In emergency situations, every second counts, and our program equips employees with the skills and knowledge necessary to respond effectively.”

Cintas also offers bleeding control kits with high-quality bleeding control products that can help businesses respond to life-saving traumatic injuries in the workplace.

For more information about the Bleeding Control Training Program or to inquire about scheduling a training session, visit www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety.

