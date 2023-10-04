Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Unveil the DC “Selfie Moments” Limited-Edition Hybrid Trading Cards Collection by Hro Ahead of New York Comic Con

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartamundi Group, the worldwide leader in playing cards, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are proud to announce a new limited-edition collection of DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro: DC “Selfie Moments.” The 19-card set showcases designs that hail from DC's "The New 52" line of comic books and feature artwork from a fun series of variant covers that appear to be taken from a character's "selfie" POV!

The DC “Selfie Moments” limited-edition hybrid collection marks the second limited-edition hybrid collection of the year for the brand, with the first drop launching during San Diego Comic-Con in July. What’s unique about this release, though, is that the fans who can’t make it to New York for New York Comic Con will actually have a “first look” opportunity to snag some packs on shop.hro.gg before the rest of the boxes hit the convention room floor. These pre-orders will begin at 12:00pm EDT today, and the remaining supply will be available for purchase at NYCC at the Hro Booth (#1157) from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15.

“We are so excited to bring our newest limited-edition hybrid trading cards collection to New York Comic Con,” says John Louie, Global Head of Hro. “DC ‘Selfie Moments’ is our most playful collection yet, giving DC fans something special to smile about!”

Plus, for some bonus fun, the DC “Selfie Moments” box assortment is randomized, opening up an extra adventure for any collectors who want to display both The Joker and Harley Quinn editions of the boxes as a part of their physical collections (especially for those pre-ordering online who won't know what they’re getting until the shipment arrives!).

While most of the DC “Selfie Moments” limited-edition hybrid trading cards will be in Hro’s traditional sizing (2.4 x 3.5in), the company is also excited to announce the return of the Mega Card, which clocks in at about 3.46 x 4.96in and features an incredible shot of Lex Luthor alongside the Justice League. Plus, this Epic-tier design unlocks a bonus set of digital trading cards on top of the hybrid packs so fans can continue their collecting adventure within the Hro mobile app as they discover bonus crafting opportunities and special rewards.

More information about the collection can be found on the Hro blog: blog.hro.gg

How to Join the Hro Community

DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro allow fans to collect designs showcasing iconic art from DC's comic book history, including fan-favorite characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and so many more. On the back of each physical trading card is a QR code that connects it to its digital "twin" on the Hro mobile app, which is validated and backed up by the security of blockchain technology. Once the physical and digital twins are linked, the Hro mobile app and web platform then give buyers access to a global marketplace to buy, sell, and trade their way to a complete collection. This innovative model also plays host to a 360° fan engagement platform where users can compete to uncover the rarest cards, rise to the top of community leaderboards, and unlock the chance to be eligible to receive special rewards.

Hro Rewards

Among the Rewards up for grabs as a part of this DC “Selfie Moments” limited-edition hybrid collection are the following original art pieces, which are unique to the Hro community:

Completion Reward For anyone able to collect all 19 cards in the set, they'll be eligible to receive a special completion Rewards Card starring The Joker. Mint numbers will be assigned based on whoever completes the set the fastest (i.e., the faster the completion, the lower the mint number).

Leaderboard Rewards In addition to the completion Rewards Card, Hro will also be offering up leaderboard Rewards Cards to the eligible collectors who say "cheese" and secure themselves a spot in the top 150 or 300 for this hybrid drop. For the top 150 fans, Starfire (Koriand’r of Tamaran) will be the lead of a Hro-tier card and, for the top 300 collectors, Booster Gold (Michael Carter) will be the star of the Mythic-tier design.



Rewards are subject to the Hro Snapshot Rewards Program Terms and Conditions: https://hro.gg/hro-snapshot-rewards-terms/.

For more information on Hro and DC Hybrid Trading Cards, please visit www.hro.gg.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news by following Hro on Discord, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Hro

The future of collecting is here. Hro is a unique platform designed for collecting and trading physical and digital cards. Get ready to unlock the Multiverse through DC’s iconic history of Super Heroes & Super-Villains. Hro trading cards help fans collect unforgettable artwork, access their collections on the go, and have fun and interact with other passionate fans around the globe. Hro offers proof of ownership and authenticity by creating an exciting way to experience more, connect more, and play more.

About Cartamundi Entertainment

At Cartamundi, we're all united by our common belief that the world is better with play. Play is what keeps us going, and it has always been our greatest motivation. That's why we live different, and play different. To us, it is not just an activity, it is a guiding mindset that reminds us to have fun, to be fair, to connect with people – across cultures and generations – and to embrace shared experiences.

We are a worldwide leader in playing cards and in "play" solutions.

Our owned brand portfolio includes a suite of heritage brands which go back as far as 1848, including global brands like Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, Shuffle® and many locally loved brands. These brands combine craftsmanship with innovation as the basis for their continued relevance and positive contribution to the local communities that love and use these brands.

As we look into the future and how entertainment evolves, we are bringing the digital world to the physical world and vice versa. We have a dedicated team of experts that is looking into future technologies, products, and applications that can get our consumers and communities to truly live different and play different.

We are still a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and have a global network of offices, 5 manufacturing facilities, 3 design centers and 1 digital studio.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC:

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.