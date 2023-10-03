Trace Medical & Outset Medical sign long-term distribution agreement for Tablo® Hemodialysis System

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trace Medical, the national leader in advanced respiratory rentals and biomedical services, has announced a long-term distribution agreement with Outset Medical to rent the Tablo® Hemodialysis System to Home Medical Equipment (HME) providers.

As part of this agreement, Trace Medical will leverage its national distribution network to offer HME providers exclusive access to rent Tablo and meet the growing demand of dialysis patients seeking treatment at home. Greg Apostolou, Chief Executive Officer of Trace Medical, stated, “We are excited to work with Outset to fill an obvious need in dialysis treatment. Our chairman was recently diagnosed with renal disease and experienced first-hand the treatment gaps for patients. Together, we see an opportunity for Trace to utilize our national distribution platform and customer base which serves approximately 30 million patients annually to address these gaps. After months of planning with the talented team at Outset Medical, we are confident in our collective abilities to serve all healthcare channels with Tablo and make a meaningful difference in patient experience and clinical outcomes.”

Tablo, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone.

“Home hemodialysis is the future of dialysis care. This new agreement will provide us an additional opportunity to reach the over half million Americans that depend on dialysis to live,” said Steve Williamson, Chief Commercial Officer, Outset Medical. “Tablo is a breakthrough in kidney care, enabling patients to reclaim their lives by accessing lifesaving treatment in their own homes. Using Tablo, patients can receive dialysis treatment at their convenience on their own schedule using a console that is easy to operate. Working with Trace and their customers will expedite our ability to establish a national footprint of Tablo home programs, enabling more patients to treat on their own schedule with their families by their side.”

Barry Thwaits, Senior Vice President of Business Development at VGM & Associates, noted “Our mission at VGM is to help our members see the future of home care, including moving care services from a clinical setting to the home through vendor partnerships with suppliers like Trace Medical. We have collectively identified home dialysis as a significant opportunity and are confident that Trace will leverage their considerable market presence and infrastructure to deliver these solutions to our membership. We look forward to supporting Trace, Outset, and our VGM members to offer a better solution to patients receiving home dialysis.”

To support this initiative, Trace has established a Dialysis Advisory Board with some of the industry’s most prominent nephrologists, GPO leaders, and C-Suite executives to help educate the industry about the benefits of home hemodialysis while initiating commercial payor discussions related to the clinical and financial benefits associated with home hemodialysis.

For providers, hospitals, or dialysis centers that would like to learn more about a rental solution for dialysis from Trace Medical, please email Info@TraceMedical.com.

About Trace Medical

Founded in 2004, Trace Medical is the national leader in advanced respiratory rentals and biomedical services throughout the continuum of care, including skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation facilities, hospice, and HME providers. For more information, please visit www.TraceMedical.com

About Outset Medical

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

About VGM & Associates

VGM & Associates is a member service organization committed to providing business solutions to community-based DMEPOS providers throughout the U.S. For more than 30 years, VGM has provided its 2,500 members with nearly 7,000 locations access to products, services and support to enable them to do business better in an ever-changing business landscape. Learn more at www.vgm.com.