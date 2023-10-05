EMD Serono Launches New Collaboration with United Nations’ Global Initiative on Ageing to Support Caregivers

ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMD Serono, the Healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada, today announced a new collaboration with the United Nations’ Global Initiative on Ageing (GIA) to provide a training course on critical skills for family caregivers. The course, consisting of 5 modules, provides professional instruction and guidance on essential topics in caregiving such as using medical equipment, creating safe environments and overcoming communication barriers. The course is available on EMD Serono’s Embracing Carers® website: EmbracingCarers.com.

“As the world’s population of ageing adults continues to significantly increase, the importance of caregivers has become even more critical to address their health needs,” said Ambassador Luis Gallegos, Chairman of the Global Initiative on Ageing. “By bringing together the trusted experience of the GIA and EMD Serono’s industry-leading caregiver initiative, Embracing Carers®, we can better support caregivers around the world with these newly launched, vital courses.”

The availability of the training modules coincides with European Carers Day on October 6, as well as Family Caregiver Awareness Month in the U.S. this November. The modules provide support for a broad range of caregivers - whether they care for patients impacted by cancer, multiple sclerosis or other diseases and chronic conditions.

“At EMD Serono, we recognize the invaluable role family caregivers play, not only in the lives of patients, but across the entire healthcare ecosystem. Providing tangible support and resources is the sort of impact we aim to have every single day,” said Peter Guenter, CEO, Healthcare business at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “As we embark on this exciting new collaboration with the UN’s Global Initiative on Ageing, I look forward to seeing what more we can achieve in the future.”

Originally developed in Spanish, the modules have been translated into English to reach a broader audience. The modules focus on the following topics:

Feeding and nutrition techniques and commonly encountered issues

Identifying communication and language problems

Assisting with motivation and learning for elderly, disabled, and/or ill people

Understanding and encouraging positive social relationships and behaviors in those requiring care

Adapting and creating safe and comfortable environments

Additionally, caregivers who complete the training courses have the option to receive UN certification as a professional caregiver through the GIA website, if desired.

An estimated 17 percent of Americans and Europeans serve as unpaid family caregivers. A recent Embracing Carers® survey found family caregivers spend an average of 28 and 26.8 hours in the U.S. and Europe, respectively, on caregiving duties each week. The physical, mental, emotional, and financial stress of caregiving frequently leads to health problems for caregivers, with 75 percent of survey respondents saying they feel burned out by their caregiving responsibilities.

Embracing Carers® was launched in 2017 with the mission to raise awareness of the challenges faced by family caregivers worldwide and to implement targeted initiatives to increase recognition and support for the role of these caregivers in healthcare systems. Embracing Carers® is driving this mission daily through collaborations with relevant organizations worldwide to increase the visibility and availability of tailored resources; supporting increased policy attention and action; and creating innovative opportunities for healthcare system integration.

GIA’s mission is to support the achievement of the goals set by the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing and its Sustainable Development Goals by improving the standard of living, participation, and inclusion of the world’s aging population. GIA’s outreach is enhanced by partners in several countries and by virtual learning and policy platforms.

For more information on the training course and to find additional resources for caregivers, please visit https://www.embracingcarers.com/

