Butterfly Network and Razom Expand Global Health Partnership To Bring Additional 200 Butterfly iQ+ Ultrasound Systems to Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butterfly Network, Inc. a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, and Razom, a US-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting a democratic and prosperous Ukraine, today announced that they have expanded their global health partnership to bring an additional 200 Butterfly iQ+ devices to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine. Razom has now alone deployed over 400 Butterfly iQ+ devices to Ukraine, and has been a leader in driving Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) training and utilization in the country.

“ We feel immensely grateful to strengthen our cooperation with Butterfly Network, working together to empower numerous Ukrainian healthcare providers with POCUS technology. The Butterfly iQ+ probe, renowned for its comprehensive whole-body assessment capabilities, is incredibly compact and lightweight, making it the perfect tool for medics and first responders to carry into the field. Moreover, it’s invaluable for performing routine prenatal and primary care services within survival shelters. This partnership symbolizes our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in Ukraine, even under the most challenging circumstances,” said Dan Solchanyk, Program Director, Razom Health.

“ At Butterfly, improving access to ultrasound technology in austere, under-resourced or emergency settings is core to our mission. We are proud to work with partners like Razom who share our commitment to not only deploying technology but driving adoption and usage of POCUS through education and training. Through these partnerships, our advanced imaging technology and ultrasound education materials reach the places that need it most worldwide,” said Joseph DeVivo, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Butterfly Network.

Since February 2022 when Butterfly initiated its rapid response outreach to humanitarian and veterinary nonprofits responding in Ukraine, the company has deployed nearly 900 Butterfly devices into the country through over 40 global health partnerships.

To learn more about the impact of Butterfly’s cross-sector partnership for supporting the Ukrainian crisis, read the case study from Butterfly here.

To inquire about global health partnership opportunities with Butterfly, visit: https://www.butterflynetwork.com/global-health.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: www.butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

About Razom

Razom for Ukraine (Razom) was founded in 2014 and is one of the leading US-based nonprofits dedicated to the mission of supporting a democratic and prosperous Ukraine. With a robust international network of volunteers and partners, Razom, which means “together” in Ukrainian, provides humanitarian aid, and administers programs and services focused on health, advocacy, civil society and culture. Razom advances its mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do, while maintaining a relentless focus on the needs on the ground in Ukraine. Since the full-scale invasion in 2022, Razom for Ukraine has grown to include over 200,000 donors and volunteers. Website: www.razomforukraine.org