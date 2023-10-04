Sutter Health and Press Ganey Join Forces to Improve Patient and Employee Experience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the renowned leader in transforming the Human Experience (HX) across the healthcare ecosystem of patient, employee, member, and consumer journeys, announced today Sutter Health has selected the company as its improvement partner for patient and employee experience. Sutter Health, headquartered in Northern California is a not-for-profit integrated health delivery system with 27 acute care campuses and more than 300 clinics dedicated to serving over 3 million patients across California each year. Moving forward, Press Ganey will support the organization in its bold strategy to be the best healthcare system to work, practice medicine and receive care.

“At Sutter Health, we recognize the clear benefits of focusing on the holistic experience of our patients and employees. Press Ganey’s Human Experience (HX) platform will enable us to integrate data across multiple areas, making it easier for our teams to gain insights for local improvements while also providing an enterprise-wide view across our system,” said Jennifer Bollinger, Sutter Health’s chief consumer and brand officer.

Bollinger further underscored the rigorous selection process, “After an exhaustive RFP process in 2023, Press Ganey emerged as the clear leader, meeting our requirements for supporting our complex health system and providing the most robust resources and comparative benchmarks in the nation.”

“When we started out on this journey, we knew we needed one partner to help us measure, integrate, and accelerate performance across workforce engagement, patient experience, and safety,” emphasized Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health. “As we go forward, our goal is to create a more comprehensive and connected experience for our patients. Only Press Ganey has the right combination of healthcare expertise, leadership, and technology to help us gather and analyze this information to create compelling insights our leaders can act on immediately.”

“In the current landscape, it’s clear that healthcare organizations have to do more with less,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO, Press Ganey. “Leading healthcare systems like Sutter Health are realizing the value of partnering with one organization that can help support their entire enterprise strategy and accelerate transformation. Our entire team is thrilled to partner with Sutter Health to help them accelerate improvements in their journey to become the nation’s leading healthcare provider.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient and member experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) platform—a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX), and Market Research. PG Forsta serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health’s integrated, not-for-profit system of associated clinicians, employees and volunteers support more than 3 million patients in diverse communities across two dozen counties. Headquartered in Northern California, Sutter provides access to high quality, affordable care through its hospitals, medical foundations, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent and walk-in care centers, telehealth, home health and hospice services.