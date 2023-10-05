The Year of the Great Recharge: Hilton Trends Report Reveals ‘Rest and Relaxation’ to be Top Driver of Travel Decisions Across Generations in 2024

Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report predicts travelers of all ages will prioritize rest and relaxation, value connectivity and personalization, seek out culture and unique experiences and embrace new business travel trends as the travel boom continues.

Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report predicts travelers of all ages will prioritize rest and relaxation, value connectivity and personalization, seek out culture and unique experiences and embrace new business travel trends as the travel boom continues.

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to a recent global survey conducted by Hilton and Ipsos, travelers say they will reduce other areas of personal spending to prioritize leisure travel in 2024, with a majority across generations indicating their No. 1 reason to travel in 2024 will be to rest and recharge, with more emphasis on sleep than ever before. Those insights and more were unveiled today with the launch of Hilton’s third-annual trends report: “What Millennials, Gen Z, Gen X and Baby Boomers Tell Us About Travel in the Year Ahead.” In addition to defining the preferences and passions of the 2024 traveler, the report takes a deeper look at how each generation views travel – from the digital-native Gen Zer to the experienced Baby Boomer.

“ In this new golden age of travel, travelers’ needs are changing, and we are always innovating to better serve our guests and be their first choice when they hit the road,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. “ Across generations, we’re seeing guests customize their stays with us, invest in quality sleep, pursue new cultural experiences, and stretch the boundaries of business travel. At Hilton, our world-class team members are leaning into these trends and creating unforgettable experiences for every guest who stays with us.”

Following a global survey of more than 10,000 travelers from nine countries, video diaries with 60 U.S. travelers and in-depth interviews with dozens of Hilton travel experts, the report uncovers four themes expected to be the catalysts of change and innovation for travel in 2024 and beyond.

Travelers Will Invest in Their Sleep

Personal wellness matters to travelers, and even more specifically, there will be an increased focus on savoring a good night’s sleep while away from home – a trend that has accelerated after the challenges of the last few years heightened travelers’ desire for rest and relaxation. In 2024, travelers will look to engage with products and brands aligned with this better-for-you imperative. Gen Zers are the most intentional about winding down, making small choices throughout the day that can make a big impact on their sleep. In fact, 21% regulate their workout routine, and 25% avoid alcohol before bedtime.

Travelers Will Value Connectivity and Personalization

In 2024, travelers will seek out consistent and seamless experiences that are hyper-personalized to their needs, from booking to on-property experiences. Eighty percent of global travelers surveyed said it’s important to be able to book their trip entirely online, with 86% of Millennials and 83% of Gen Zers leading the charge – and 76% of global travelers said they appreciate travel apps that reduce the friction and stress of travel.

Culture and Experiences Will Drive Leisure Travel Decisions

Dining, culture and connections are inspiring leisure travel decisions as people increasingly prioritize the purchase of experiences over things. In fact, as the world holds onto their renewed sense of wanderlust following the pandemic, 64% of global travelers say they aim to reduce other areas of their personal spending to prioritize leisure travel in 2024.

As they budget for 2024, travelers’ top focus is on culinary experiences. Second to culinary experiences, 47% of travelers will prioritize exploration and adventure, with Gen Zers and Millennials (52% for both) carving out more budget for these types of experiences than the other generations.

Business Travel Trends Will Redefine Expectations

Ways of work have transformed significantly following the pandemic – including shifts in when, where and how people conduct business. As a result, business trends have emerged and strengthened, including blended leisure and business travel, increased length of stays and the rising popularity of secondary markets for meetings and events. In fact, more than a third of Gen Z and Millennial business travelers say they plan to extend a business trip to enjoy leisure time before or after their work obligations, and 24% of global business travelers plan to take a friend or family member with them on a business trip next year.

“ Every generation is driving a vibrant mix of travel experiences and expectations for 2024,” said Jason Dorsey, president of The Center for Generational Kinetics and Hilton’s generational consultant for this year’s report. “ One important finding within is the cross-generational priority for connectivity and personalization throughout the travel experience. This bodes well for fueling innovation in the travel industry and for travel leaders, like Hilton, that are creating new and unique experiences that attract all four generations of adult travelers.”

For more information on how Hilton is staying ahead of travel trends, read the full 2024 report at Stories.Hilton.com/2024trends. To start planning 2024 travel, visit Hilton.com.

Methodology

Both qualitative and quantitative methods were used to determine the emerging trends detailed in this report. Hilton conducted stakeholder interviews across the organization to gain perspectives on what travel looks like today and determine what is top of mind going into 2024, with business divisions including: Business Travel/Events, Food & Beverage, Wellness, Sustainability, Design, Digital Innovation and Workplace Culture. Hilton commissioned two phases of research with Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally. First, Ipsos conducted 60 qualitative online video diaries in the U.S. between April and May 2023. Then Ipsos fielded a quantitative online survey in July 2023 among a nationally representative sample in Germany, Great Britain, Japan and the U.S. of adults under age 75. The samples in China, India, Mexico, Singapore and U.A.E. are more urban, more educated and/or more affluent than the general population. The survey results for these markets should be viewed as reflecting the views of the more “connected” segment of their population. Each country included an oversample of n=200 Gen Z to increase analytic capability for this age group. The age breakdown used is Gen Z: 18-26, Millennial: 27-44, Gen X: 45-58 and Baby Boomers: 59-77.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.