Leading Insurers Join Viewpoint's Inaugural Fund and Forward Network, a Newly Launched Industry Hub

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viewpoint Ventures, LLC today announced its debut with the close of its Viewpoint Fund I and the launch of its unique Viewpoint Forward Network.

The Viewpoint Forward Network is designed to be a centralized hub to share cutting-edge innovations, illuminate market conditions and sentiment, and cultivate productive business partnerships. At launch, it has attracted members from 70 leading insurance carriers, distribution organizations, and service providers. Several of the industry’s largest players are represented, including four of the top ten U.S. P&C carriers, five of the top ten largest global P&C brokerages, and five of the top ten annuity writers. The companies in the network manage approximately $2.9 trillion in assets.

“The insurance industry has innovated and adopted technology at a dizzying pace over the last decade,” said Drew Aldrich, Viewpoint’s Founder and Managing Partner. “And yet, industry players struggle through the noise to identify those very few impactful innovations, strategies, and startups that can meaningfully drive the future of their businesses. That’s where the Viewpoint Forward Network comes in. We designed it to be an impartial industry resource that intelligently connects the right players and highlights the vital trends and decisions facing firms.”

The Viewpoint Forward Network is managed by a team that spent decades in leadership and operating roles in the insurance industry.

“Trajectory-changing opportunities are often hard to find in the clutter of daily business decisions,” said Viewpoint Partner Ori Ben-Yishai. “By delivering synthesized data, research- backed insights, and introductions to the right startup founders, we allow our network’s partners to focus on the handful of powerful partnerships, acquisitions, or prioritization decisions that can shape their future.”

While all network members receive services free of charge, investors in Viewpoint Ventures’ $147 million Fund I receive additional, highly customized services structured around their strategic priorities.

Viewpoint Fund I has a deeply thematic strategy, investing in companies that solve very specific challenges in insurance and related industries. Its portfolio is highly concentrated, backing a small number of companies that fit the fund’s underlying theses.

“Our strategy requires us to have a clear point of view and conviction as to which companies can build enduring, valuable franchises,” said Viewpoint Partner Ryan Frisbie. "The Viewpoint Forward Network gives us up-to-the-minute intelligence from some of the best-performing organizations in the industry, which is critical to our thesis-driven approach. We believe it also adds tremendous value to our portfolio companies.”

“I am pleased that our investing strategy and proprietary network resonated well with our investors,” said Aldrich. “It allowed us to raise a first fund in a challenging environment for venture capital.”

For more information, visit viewpoint.vc or email hello@viewpoint.vc