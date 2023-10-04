Medidata and the National Cancer Institute Extend 15-Year Partnership for an Additional Five Years

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced an extension of its 15-year relationship with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health. This renewed commitment, spanning an additional five years, consolidates their joint efforts and underscores their dedication to advancing cancer research.

Since the inception of their partnership in 2008, Medidata and the NCI have collaborated across thousands of clinical trials with the joint mission of pioneering the development of promising treatments of cancer - a leading cause of mortality in the United States.

“Medidata’s long-standing partnership with the NCI represents our unwavering commitment to supporting critical oncology research,” says Joseph Schmidt, executive vice president, Customer Success, Services, and Support, Medidata. “It is gratifying that 90% of all oncology approvals last year in the U.S. were developed using Medidata software, and we hope to make an even bigger impact alongside the NCI over the next few years in the fight against cancer.”

The Medidata Platform plays a vital role in supporting complex clinical trials in the healthcare and life sciences sector. By standardizing processes and enhancing data collection, the platform supports accelerated study timelines with the goal of bringing innovative and transformative therapies to patients sooner. Medidata’s solutions have been proven to help advance studies up to five months faster¹.

The company’s unique combination of expertise and best-in-class clinical trial technologies extends its support to public sector research organizations, encompassing over 3,000 academic clinical trials, 223,000 sites, and benefiting 948,000 patients.

Medidata's ongoing commitment to advancing research alongside the NCI underscores the value of partnerships in accelerating the pursuit of groundbreaking therapies that benefit patients.

¹Analysis of difference in median FPI to LPLV time for EDC + at least one additional product vs. EDC only studies (p<0.05)

