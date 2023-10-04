SAP Canada Partners with PLATO to Create Training and Employment Opportunities across the Indigenous Technology Workforce

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a partnership with PLATO, a majority Indigenous Canadian-owned software testing and technology services company, that will help to break down barriers of entry for Indigenous people looking for employment in the technology sector. Through this partnership, SAP will rely on PLATO to provide our customers with the testing expertise required to ensure their projects are launched successfully.

PLATO is fifty-one per cent Indigenous owned, with a 33 per cent Indigenous workforce from First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities across Canada. The company provides meaningful training and employment in Canada’s technology sector through delivery of software testing and technology services. Through this SAP testing service delivery partnership, PLATO is building an internal SAP Centre of Excellence with SAP investment into training and mentoring PLATO employees on SAP technology platforms.

“For over 25 years, PLATO has been delivering software testing and quality assurance services to clients around the world,” said Keith McIntosh, CEO, PLATO. “Collaboratively, with partners like SAP Canada who contribute to our success, we can provide our growing workforce new learning and testing opportunities, while making a social impact.”

PLATO has injected more than $15 million into Indigenous economies through salaries. Integrating PLATO’s testing experts into the SAP partner ecosystem will allow SAP to provide the right onshore resources and ensure SAP stays true to our commitments to Indigenous inclusion and education efforts while serving those who are underrepresented in tech.

“By selecting PLATO as a testing partner in Canada, we are investing in the Indigenous economy and creating a path for Indigenous businesses and people in the technology field to be a driving force of Canada’s economic growth,” said Kalvin MacDonald, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Cloud Success Services, SAP Canada. “As a technology leader, SAP Canada is committed to supporting the business and economic development of Indigenous peoples and investing back into our communities.”

About SAP

About PLATO

PLATO is Canada’s only Indigenous software testing and technology services company. PLATO’s full suite of software testing services include test automation, functional testing, performance testing, test advisory, ERP testing, accessibility testing, content migration, and content quality assurance. In addition to providing clients the highest quality software testing services, PLATO is creating careers in technology for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people from coast to coast through its innovative train-and-employ model. PLATO has offices surrounding Indigenous communities across Canada, with delivery centres located in the following cities: Vancouver, B.C., Victoria, B.C., Kamloops, B.C., Calgary, AB, Regina, SK, Prince Albert, SK, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Toronto, ON, Ottawa-Gatineau, ON, Fredericton, NB, Mirachimi, NB, Halifax, NS