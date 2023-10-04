Conquest Planning Inc. and Fidelity Adviser Solutions Win Leading Innovation Award at Schroders UK Platform Awards

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conquest Planning (“Conquest”), a technology platform modernising financial planning with customised and convenient advice, announced today that it has won the Leading Innovation Award at Schroders' #UKPlatformAwards. The firm earned recognition alongside Fidelity Adviser Solutions (“Fidelity”) for introducing next-generation financial planning solutions to the independent advice market in the United Kingdom (“UK”). This collaboration has expanded access to holistic financial advice for a broader spectrum of consumers throughout the UK.

Now in its 17th year, the Schroders UK Platform Awards annually spotlight excellence in retail investment and financial planning technology. The Leading Innovation category, which saw Conquest Planning Inc. and Fidelity Adviser Solutions as this year's winners, is dedicated to honouring advancements in platforms, planning tools, and applications that create significant improvements for both advisers and investors, focusing on user-friendly, efficient, and affordable solutions. Winners are chosen by a committee of independent industry experts who assess each entry based on its innovative qualities and its impact on the sector at large.

Fidelity has made Conquest’s cutting-edge technology available to intermediaries based in the UK to help advisers produce customised, convenient financial recommendations that are contextual and easy for the end client to understand. As part of the partnership independent adviser firms through Fidelity can leverage Conquest’s Strategic Advice Manager (SAM). This artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven engine performs complex calculations that instantly illustrate the impact of different scenarios on clients’ goals, aiding advisers in the creation of hyper-personalised strategies.

“We are proud to be recognised for our efforts in the UK through our partnership with Fidelity Adviser Solutions,” said Martin Taylor – VP Sales & Distribution, EMEA at Conquest Planning. “We know that demand for tech-enabled financial experiences is increasing and recognitions like this allow us to continue to tell our story and introduce our solution to new markets. At Conquest, we are committed to creating a better financial future for all by increasing access to personalised advice across the globe.”

Conquest and Fidelity were announced as the winners for the Leading Innovation Award at this year’s Schroders UK Platform Awards dinner. The event was held on 19th September at the London Hilton on Park Lane where the industry celebrated the best platforms and technology in retail and financial planning. “I’m really pleased we’ve been recognised for innovation and the teamwork with Conquest," said Jackie Boylan – Head of Fidelity Adviser Solutions. "It’s great to see adviser firms adopting the software in their businesses and more importantly the benefits it brings.”

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is a leading financial planning software company headquartered in Canada with offices in the UK and USA with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The product-led company is built on the foundational belief that every single person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage its intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data-driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed, hyper-personalized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of financial technology veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space. For more information, follow Conquest on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Fidelity Adviser Solutions

Fidelity Adviser Solutions is Fidelity International’s adviser services business that offers a broad range of investment-related products, tools and services to advice firms and their clients. They seek to make advisers’ lives easier and their firms more efficient while providing a great experience for their clients. Their goal is to help firms build strong, profitable, and sustainable businesses and to support them through any challenges that may arise.

In addition to collective and exchange traded investments, product wrappers and a comprehensive DFM service, they provide advice firms with cutting-edge technology solutions and tooling. These not only improve efficiency but also enhances the client experience. Advised clients have full access to their accounts through a secure portal and highly-rated App. They are proud to serve more than 5,000 adviser firms while administering over £46 billion on behalf of more than 350,000 clients*. They were named ‘Best Platform for Advisers’ at the Professional Adviser Awards 2023.

* All figures as at 1/9/23