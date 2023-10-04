BIT Foundation and Jugo Unite to Reshape Virtual Engagement for Black Technologists

Jugo’s immersive, human-centric “studio-in-the-cloud” propels Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation into a new era of global interaction for members who span the globe. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jugo, a premier cloud-based executive meetings environment engineered exclusively for the future of business, announced its partnership with the Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation, an international organization that creates community, equity, and opportunity for Black technologists while breaking down persisting barriers and stereotypes.

The collaboration with Jugo ushers in a new era of worldwide connectivity for the BIT Foundation, whose members span the globe, from Alabama to Auckland. Operating entirely via a web browser, Jugo’s platform humanizes shared digital experiences, creating an immersive and interactive “studio-in-the-cloud” that brings people together in one location. Harnessing the power of Jugo’s cutting-edge platform, BIT provides its members with a united virtual experience that is transforming how they connect and collaborate.

Jugo’s platform equips BIT’s members to seamlessly swap roles during virtual meetings, switching between different functions—such as host, speaker, or audience member—ensuring that every participant’s perspective is heard and valued. Every voice within the BIT Foundation community now has the opportunity to drive impactful change through immersive, scalable, and secure engagements.

“Partnering with Jugo allows us to stomp the divide between our international chapters, offering a unified experience that resonates with our values,” said Greg Greenlee, chairman and founder of the BIT Foundation. “Our global community is experiencing a richer, more inclusive virtual experience.”

Added Dennis Schultz, executive director of BIT, “Jugo’s platform has transformed how we connect at BIT. The inclusivity and ability to adapt to the dynamic needs of our professionals is unmatched.”

The partnership furthers Jugo’s core values of inclusivity, flexibility, and digital equality, and symbolizes the shared vision for empowering individuals, regardless of location. It also enables Jugo to demonstrate its ability to break the boundaries of virtual communication and highlight its commitment to meetings that matter, redefining influence through secure, meaningful engagement.

“This collaboration with the BIT Foundation exemplifies Jugo’s commitment to making every connection count,” said Joseph Toma, CEO of Jugo. “Our platform’s inclusivity and flexibility aren’t just features—they are strategic advantages that transform virtual interaction.”

About BIT

The Blacks In Technology Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit for Blacks In Technology (BIT), the largest community of Black people in the technology industry. Our goal and mission are to “stomp the divide” between Black tech workers and to fundamentally influence and effect change in an industry that has historically not sought parity concerning Black workers. We intend to level the playing field through training, education, networking, and mentorship with the support of allies, partners, sponsors, and, most importantly, our global members. Launched as a blog, BIT has grown into a worldwide organization that creates community, equity, and opportunity for Black technologists while breaking down barriers and stereotypes that persist in IT.

ABOUT JUGO

Jugo is the go-to executive meetings environment for leaders who want efficient and intuitive digital communication, transforming your experience with just one click into a scalable, personalized meeting environment for authentic, human interactions without the need for VR headsets. Powered by AWS, Unreal Engine, and NVIDIA, Jugo sets the gold standard for a seamless, secure, and easily accessible executive meetings environment. Established in 2022, Jugo is headquartered in Bristol, United Kingdom, with offices in North America and Europe. For more information, visit Jugo.io