Swisslog Healthcare Donates Over $8,500 in COVID-19 Supplies to Joyful Journeys

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in medication management and transport automation solutions, donated over $8,500 in supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to help support community well-being as COVID-19 cases increase in Colorado and communities prepare for flu season as students head back to school after fall breaks. The supplies were donated on August 23rd to Joyful Journeys Community Enrichment, a nonprofit organization based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Joyful Journeys Community Enrichment provides parents and children holistic services that include athletics, resume building, school supplies, gardening classes, food pantries, thrift stores, and more. The donated PPE will be used to help protect parents and children from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, and to prepare for flu season.

“Staying healthy is an important part of day-to-day life and having personal protective equipment available will help community members stay safe,” said Beth Bennet, a representative of Joyful Journeys Community Enrichment. “We are thankful for Swisslog Healthcare's generous donation because now we can offer more resources for people and families in the area.”

The donation from Swisslog Healthcare included 192 boxes of face masks, 156 tubes of wipes, 60 rolls of refill wipes, and 40 thermometers. The monetary value of the entire donation totaled $8,569.76.

“After seeing a rise of COVID-19 cases in our community this summer and with the start of flu season coming up in October, we wanted to make sure our community members had the resources they need to stay healthy,” said Amanda Aragon, Office Manager at Swisslog Healthcare. “Joyful Journeys works to support many families and children in our community. Considering their holistic services and the impact they make, we determined that these supplies could help more people with Joyful Journeys."

State health officials predict that COVID-19 cases will rise again as students head back to school. According to the latest available CDC data, nationwide, the average COVID-19 hospitalization rate rose about 17% from June to July.

Swisslog Healthcare is committed to supporting the local community surrounding its North American Headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado. Support efforts include assisting Marshall fire relief efforts, donating to the Boulder County wildfire fund, hosting industry events to raise donations for non-profit programs, inviting local youth-focused educational programs to tour facilities and more. To learn more about Swisslog Healthcare and its efforts to support local communities, please visit Swisslog-healthcare.com.

