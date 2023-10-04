BioTek reMEDys Calls for Heightened Communication Around Health Literacy Month

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With October being Health Literacy Month, BioTek reMEDys, a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases, is calling for greater emphasis on communication to improve optimal health literacy.

For more than 20 years, October has been recognized as Health Literacy Month. To participate this year, BioTek is proactively promoting the observance among patients, patient loved ones, colleagues, pharmacists, hospitals, health centers, and other groups working together to integrate and expand the mission of health literacy.

BioTek reMEDys is urging its clinical and patient constituents and the population at large to become more literate and get involved to establish deeper understanding of specific conditions and associated treatments and medications.

“While it’s something we focus on year round, during Health Literacy Month we work to further promote our efforts to encourage patients and patient families to put health literacy awareness into action,” said BioTek reMEDys’ CEO and founder Chaitanya Gadde. “At BioTek, we are fully committed to patients first. Part of that involves communicating consistently with health providers, pharmacists, and family so that solid bridges of awareness can be established between the health system and the people who need care. Greater health literacy helps us overcome barriers and challenges. By collectively working to improve health literacy, we can also establish a more equitable scenario where patients can access appropriate and high-quality care.”

As part of the effort to expand upon health literacy, BioTek reMEDys’ team of Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) certified pharmacists will be attending this week’s IgNS 2023 conference in Denver for the latest clinical education, practice advancements and best practices to share with patients and colleagues.

BioTek reMEDys is a multi-site national integrated infusion therapy provider focused on providing support to people with rare diseases. Through supply chain management, innovative technology and trained specialty pharmacists, BioTek reMEDys is able to deliver superior service at a lower cost. The company bridges the gap between managed care, physicians and patients by facilitating the authorization, procurement and administration of specialty medications and infusions. BioTek reMEDys provides high-touch therapies, biologics and pharmaceuticals to support treatment for patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions, ensuring the highest quality of care. For information visit www.biotekrx.com.