Mphasis Forms Strategic Technology Partnership with CoreStack

BENGALURU, India & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announces a partnership with CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider. The alliance aims to deliver unparalleled financial management and observability to customers, driving operational efficiency and actionable insights.

CoreStack will play a vital role in Mphasis' Cloud Business Solutions (CBS) and Agile IT Operations portfolio. One of the core missions of CBS and Agile IT Operations is to provide complete transparency, empowering enterprises to further optimize their CloudOps, FinOps, and SecOps operations. By leveraging CoreStack's platform, Mphasis will onboard its Operational Frameworks strategy of reliable foundation and associated best practices, ensuring consistent implementation of well-architected approaches for hybrid multi-cloud environments, including enterprise-level policy and controls monitoring, instrumentation and alerting, and comprehensive tagging using a single pane of glass for management.

"We are excited to join forces with CoreStack to bring to our clients an unparalleled solution that will redefine financial management and observability. With CoreStack's state-of-the-art platform and Mphasis' extensive experience in deploying, migrating key workloads, and reliably delivering hybrid multi-cloud operations and processes, we will offer a comprehensive phased approach to further augment and optimize our CloudOps, FinOps, and SecOps services. This will enable our clients to achieve unparalleled financial and operational efficiencies while ensuring complete transparency and tracking capabilities," said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

"We are proud to partner with Mphasis, a recognized leader in IT services, to bring this transformative solution to the market," said Suren Singh, Chief Sales and Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. “We are committed to delivering unparalleled value to their customers. Enterprises will benefit from the unique amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and years of hands-on field experience, providing them with actionable insights, financial optimization, and a clear path towards digital transformation.”

CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Frameworks and custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack Governance dashboard.

This innovative solution will empower medium to large enterprises across various stages of hybrid cloud and platform adoption to establish a structured and mature model for optimizing their IT and business processes, procurement and sourcing, and workload and operation scalability and modernization.

About Mphasis

Mphasis’ purpose is to be the “Driver in a Driverless Car” for global enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer-centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and it is reflected in Mphasis’ Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive computing to provide a hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis’ Service Transformation approach helps ‘shrink the core’ through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis’ core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS): https://www.mphasis.com/home.html

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.