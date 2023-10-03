St1 Nordic Oy Selects Vontier’s Driivz Platform to Manage its Retail EV Charging Network, Demonstrating a Mutual Commitment to Operational Excellence

Shell Lonelier with charging stations in the forecourt. Opened by St1 earlier this year, this photo represents one of the most modern stations, equipped with solar panels and EV charging systems installed among traditional fuel pumps as a key part of the energy station. The site also has a playground, training area, a dog park, a café and outdoor seating. The Shell Lonelier site represents St1's vision for the future of energy stations. (Photo credit: St1)

Shell Lonelier with charging stations in the forecourt. Opened by St1 earlier this year, this photo represents one of the most modern stations, equipped with solar panels and EV charging systems installed among traditional fuel pumps as a key part of the energy station. The site also has a playground, training area, a dog park, a café and outdoor seating. The Shell Lonelier site represents St1's vision for the future of energy stations. (Photo credit: St1)

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, announced today that its Driivz platform has been selected by energy company St1 Nordic Oy to manage its growing retail EV charging network. St1 selected Driivz based on the platform’s proven track record for reliability as well as its scalability and adoption by leading companies in the global EV charging industry.

The Driivz solution for St1 delivers advanced EV charging operations management for service station chains. The cloud-based platform provides real-time operator dashboards, comprehensive asset management, an automated issue detection and alert system, and proactive problem resolution powered by self-healing algorithms that can address up to 80 percent of productivity and operational problems.

“To build an EV charging business that consistently delivers the same level of service that our traditional fueling customers enjoy, we needed a robust, flexible back-end system,” said Oscar Sandström, Director of Strategy and Energy Transition at St1. “We selected Driivz as our platform provider because we trust the company’s ability to support St1’s growth in the long run. Driivz has a proven track record and shares our commitment to ensuring reliability and an exceptional charging experience.”

St1 has strategically positioned itself as a provider of EV charging infrastructure, building on its own network of retail service stations with convenience stores/cafes at attractive locations for the customer. The company has invested in a network of High-Performance Charging (HPC) stations at highway and metropolitan locations across Norway to meet soaring demand. It is now building out infrastructure in Sweden and Finland in line with the rapidly growing EV fleet.

“Our stations are destinations in their own right, and they are located where drivers already expect to make refueling stops,” said Sandström. “This network aims to make EV charging and payments convenient and accessible to all, with a maximum uptime, thereby encouraging the transition towards cleaner transportation alternatives.”

The Driivz platform ensures a future-proof solution for St1’s growing EV charging business through its modularity, compliance with industry standards, support for multiple charger types, and eRoaming capabilities.

“We are honored that St1 has chosen Driivz to help transition its Nordic retail network from gas stations to energy stations as we work together toward a sustainable future,” said Doron Frenkel, founder and CEO of Driivz. “By building technically advanced, driver-centric and future-proof EV charging infrastructure, St1 is promoting the adoption of electric vehicles today while positioning its operations for continued commercial success.”

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the productivity and automation needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About Driivz

Driivz, a Vontier business, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as Shell, Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, Recharge, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of EV transactions for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/

About St1 Nordic Oy

St1 Nordic Oy is an energy group whose vision is to be the leading producer and seller of CO2-aware energy. The Group researches and develops economically viable, environmentally sustainable energy solutions. St1 focuses on fuels marketing activities, oil refining and renewable energy solutions such as waste-based advanced biofuels and industrial wind power. The Group has 1,270 St1- and Shell-branded retail stations and gas filling points in Finland, Sweden and Norway. Headquartered in Helsinki, St1 employs more than 1,000 people. For more information, please visit: https://www.st1.com/