Brompton Commemorates One Millionth Bike with Community Events

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Brompton, the London-based manufacturer of the world’s most compact and portable folding bike, announced its U.S. leg of its World Tour, All Together Different to commemorate the official launch and manufacture of its millionth serialized bike frame. The iconic, expertly handcrafted millionth folding bike will visit a handful of U.S. cities, including New York (near the company’s U.S. headquarters), Washington D.C., Portland, OR, and Los Angeles, this October. The U.S. leg of the tour will feature a series of consumer and industry-focused events as well as mass community bike rides, which are free and open to the public. The All Together Different tour is spanning across 18 countries over 12 months with the U.S. stops taking place from October 3-15, 2023.

“This is a magic moment in Brompton’s history, and we want to celebrate it with riders and bike enthusiasts in communities all over the world—including here in the U.S.—that have helped make it happen," said Juliet Scott-Croxford, Brompton's President of North America. “Since our first bike was made in 1975, our bikes have been magically engineered to make every Brompton a true work of art that makes navigating cities easier, more enjoyable and fun.”

The historic milestone for Brompton’s One Millionth Bike represents 47 years of skilled craftsmanship. Each one of our bikes is handmade and marked by our teams in London and Sheffield honoring the commitment to our craft. The One Millionth custom-built, compact bike bears a special design treatment inspired by one of the brand’s original models, the ‘Mark One’, matching the vibrant “Ritchie Red” color named after our inventor carrying the signatures of both Brompton’s founder and inventor Andrew Ritchie and CEO Will Butler-Adams. Additional design features include a Classic Brooks C17 saddle, which pays homage to the inventor’s seat of choice back in the day as well as a rack - just like the original.

As part of the bike’s journey to the U.S., Brompton will host a series of events to enable local fans and residents to see and ride the bike and commemorate this historic brand moment alongside the biking community. The US leg of the tour will stop in New York, Washington D.C., Portland, and L.A. for nine events, inviting community members to join Brompton in riding and other activities. On October 7th, the brand will co-host the 9th annual New York Bromptoberfest with the avid Brompton NYC community. The complete event schedule can be found below with details to RSVP:

In conjunction with the worldwide tour, the company has also launched special edition Brompton Archive Edition bikes in limited quantities. To commemorate the end of the tour, these bikes, designed around the original Mark One specifications, will be available in three colors including Arctic Blue, Apple Green and Hot Pink.

About Brompton

Established in London in 1975, Brompton is the leading designer and maker of the world’s most iconic folding bike. Today, the company offers a full suite of sustainable, micro-mobility solutions and practical products designed to make urban living more enjoyable, accessible and fun. Made for cities, Brompton bikes are sold in 47 countries around the world and over 70% of production is exported. The company produces almost 100,000 bikes a year and over 1,000,000 have hit the roads since the first bike was made in 1975 by the inventor Andrew Ritchie. The company operates 15 flagship Brompton Junction retail stores in cities across the world, including London, Paris, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, Milan, Kobe, Hamburg, Shanghai, Amsterdam, Munich, Valencia, Melbourne, Tel Aviv and Singapore and also sells to a selected 1,500 independent bike stores worldwide. For more information, visit www.brompton.com or follow us on Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.