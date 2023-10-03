Funnel Partners With Plaid to Reduce Fraud and Increase Automation to Streamline Applications for Renters and Multifamily Teams

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funnel Leasing, the only Renter Management Software platform, announced a new partnership with Plaid, a financial data network that powers digital finance apps and services that millions of people rely on to live a healthier financial life. The new integration provides renters with a frictionless application screening experience by assisting operators with fraud mitigation, to make informed screening decisions. We call this new application process FunnelSecure. As part of this partnership, Plaid’s identity and income verification solutions will now be fully integrated in Funnel’s online leasing solutions.

“We are proud to continue iterating and advancing our product suite to bring the best technology to multifamily operators and the best experience to teams and renters. Our online leasing solution fundamentally transforms one of the most antiquated steps for prospective renters,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. “FunnelSecure will make our screening processes more robust, help our partners mitigate fraud, and streamline the apartment shopping journey for renters.”

The partnership with Plaid demonstrates Funnel’s commitment to constantly advance its suite of products to provide a product scope and quality that is unrivaled in the renttech sphere. This new class of tech — Renter Management Software — transforms operations to a flexible portfolio-wide model, gives overtasked teams a hand, and delights renters by aligning their apartment renting journey with modern digital shopping patterns.

“We are excited to partner with Funnel to supercharge its online leasing solution with Plaid Identity Verification and Income solutions,” said Mike Saunders, Head of Credit, Plaid. “Our vision is to help companies of all sizes streamline their onboarding experience so that they can both expedite the application experience while lowering fraud at the same time. This partnership with Funnel allows us to further expand and deliver these experiences to property managers and renters.”

For a full list of Funnel’s integration partners, visit their integrations page.

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: renters who demand a better customer experience; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Funnel’s AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.