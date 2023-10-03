ServiceNow Announces Teleperformance as New AI Lighthouse Member

NEW YORK & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow today announced that global digital services leader Teleperformance is joining the AI Lighthouse program. Teleperformance will collaborate on the design, development, and deployment of new industry specific generative AI (GenAI) use cases that boost productivity and help increase customer and employee satisfaction across front- and back-office capabilities in Customer Service Management (CSM) and IT Service Management (ITSM).

Announced in July 2023, AI Lighthouse is a first-of-its kind program to fast-track the development and adoption of enterprise GenAI capabilities. Teleperformance’s participation complements the company’s launch of TP GenAI earlier this year.

“Some of the world’s biggest brands are focused on leveraging generative AI tools to improve efficiencies and strengthen their services,” said Teleperformance Chairman and CEO, Daniel Julien. “Our partnership with ServiceNow will tap into our deep insights based on decades of digital CX experience to create compelling and actionable generative AI use cases for our clients with AI Lighthouse.”

“Generative AI is unveiling a new frontier of human productivity, leading the way to an era of rising prosperity,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott. “AI Lighthouse welcomes brilliant minds across all industries to propel generative AI innovation. We are honored to have Teleperformance as part of our ecosystem, their digital services expertise will help to unleash the potential of AI-enabled experiences.”

Teleperformance brings deep experience in CX consultancy, GenAI, engineering, and development to AI Lighthouse. The company’s initial focus will be to design and develop new GenAI models to support agent interaction with customers. As the most critical part of customer care, Teleperformance will look to automate remedial agent tasks such as case summarization, next steps, and knowledge management for their customer service agents within the AI Lighthouse program.

For more information about Teleperformance’s AI-powered service portfolio, visit https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/services/digital-cx-and-ai/digital-cx/.

For more information about AI Lighthouse, as well as Now Assist, ServiceNow’s own generative AI experiences, visit https://www.servicenow.com/now-platform/generative-ai.html.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group’s global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

ABOUT SERVICENOW

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.