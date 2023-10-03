Sunrise of Cupertino Offers Innovative Amenities, Best-in-Class Care, and Farm-to-Table Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunrise Senior Living, the leading provider of personalized senior living services, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest community, Sunrise of Cupertino.

Building on our legacy of over 40 years of delivering exceptional senior living experiences, Sunrise warmly welcomes its founding residents this month. HPI Architecture served as the project’s main architect and W.E. O’Neil Construction was the general contractor, while Sunrise’s design team handled the interior design of the new 81,017-square-foot, three-story community that will offer assisted living and memory care services, accommodating more than 110 residents.

Sunrise of Cupertino is unwavering in their dedication to the well-being of residents. The meticulously designed suites and thoughtfully crafted common areas are the result of careful consideration by the in-house design team. Sunrise has taken every measure to establish an environment that places comfort and safety at the forefront. Within the community, you'll find an array of custom finishes, seamlessly blending modern elegance with inviting interior design elements. The harmonious fusion of shared spaces and private suites is adorned with furniture that is tailor-made to cater to the distinct needs of residents.

Equally beautiful is the outside of our community. Renowned artist Michael Kalish is the creative mind behind the captivating art installation featured at Sunrise of Cupertino titled "Sunflower Sky." We invite you to explore the artistry and wonder of "Sunflower Sky" by visiting the community. At Sunrise, we believe that art not only enriches lives but also adds a unique and delightful dimension to the community.

Sunrise is dedicated to offering residents a unique farm-to-table experience through our innovative Babylon Hydroponic Micro-Farm™. Residents can actively participate in planting, caring for, and harvesting a variety of produce, fostering a sense of connection to their food. The culinary team will transform these fresh herbs and greens into flavorful, nutritious dishes that contribute to residents' overall well-being. Beyond providing fresh ingredients, we are proud to play a part in water conservation and reducing carbon emissions through sustainable farming practices.

“We are excited to serve even more Silicon Valley families with the opening of Sunrise of Cupertino,” said Tina Bagheri, Sunrise of Cupertino Executive Director. “Residents can enjoy an innovative community that redefines senior living through the fusion of artistry, culture, and exceptional experiences with the goal of inspiring residents to lead longer, healthier, and happier lives. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and vibrant environment where residents come together to celebrate life and build lasting connections. As we expand the Sunrise brand in rapidly growing regions like Sunnyvale, we are responsive to the increasing demand for high-quality senior living and the desire of seniors to remain close to their family, friends, and the neighborhoods they hold dear."

Sunrise of Cupertino, located just a few miles from the Sunrise of Sunnyvale community, is poised to redefine senior living standards in the area, offering care and services that allow residents to live life on their terms. The community will provide a wide range of amenities and services, including personalized care plans, enriching activities, delicious chef-prepared meals, and a dedicated team of trained caregivers available 24/7. Together with Sunrise of Sunnyvale, the teams are committed to delivering an unparalleled lifestyle, as well as best-in-class quality care for residents.

Sunrise of Cupertino showcases contemporary craftsman architecture that combines stone and wood detailing to create a welcoming and charming environment. Inside, the community's interior design pays homage to mid-century modern aesthetics with carefully selected lighting fixtures, geometric parlor fireplace tile, and a soothing color palette of blues, greens, pops of coral, and yellow gold. The Salon space offers a serene retreat where residents can enjoy various services while socializing with friends and neighbors.

Sunrise of Cupertino is located at 581 E. Fremont Ave., Sunnyvale, CA, 94087. The community offers in-person tours, virtual tours, and assessments to identify each resident's unique needs. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 408-962-2982 or visit our website today!

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise’s industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.