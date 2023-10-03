Videra Health and Baltimore Health Analytics Partner to Launch New Approach to Improving CAHPS(R) Scores

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Videra Health and Baltimore Health Analytics today announced the launch of a new, artificial intelligence-driven solution for health plans and other organizations working to improve Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS(R)) and other customer satisfaction scores. With CAHPS(R) scores making up approximately 33 percent of Medicare Advantage Star ratings, improving these scores helps ensure plans are working to serve their members better and can have a material impact on reimbursement for payers.

Videra automatically engages patients following a provider encounter via their cell phones and/or tablet, laptop, or PC, to gain insights on their encounter. By letting patients explain, in their own words, how their encounter went and if there are any concerns, Videra gains rich insights with the context needed to help the risk-bearing entities that serve those members make the necessary operational changes to improve the patient or member experience. By meeting the patient where they are, via conversational text, audio, or video-based artificial intelligence, Videra customers reduce engagement friction and improve patient engagement rates.

“When you can see people and let them explain, in their own words, how they feel, you are in a far better position to serve them than you are by using the traditional approach of giving them a survey and distilling them down to a number,” said Loren Larsen, CEO of Videra Health. “The Videra platform uses AI to both understand the words people are saying, and also their emotional state, engaging patients and members to get richer context that’s clinically and operationally very valuable. I’m excited about the opportunity to help health plans and other organizations better understand the needs and concerns of their members and meet these critical required metrics.”

As the Videra platform engages the member, the artificial intelligence is able to understand the member and make decisions around other questions that need to be answered in order to gather sufficient context to drive action. Once these insights have been gathered, the de-identified information is provided to Baltimore Health Analytics, which analyzes the data in a dashboard view of the types of insights gathered, where the indicators are pointed for improvement, and how these results are driving CAHPS and Star Ratings scores.

“We’re combining the strengths of two best-in-class platforms. Baltimore Health Analytics has always helped cut through the noise and zero in on the most important things for a health plan to focus on. Combining that with Videra’s ability to have a conversation with the member means that health plans are able to take action on the most significant Star Ratings threats early enough to save the rating,” says Jeff Schoenborn, CEO of Baltimore Health Analytics.

About Videra Health

The Videra Health platform empowers automated, artificial intelligence-driven, text, audio, and video-based interaction at scale while gathering clinically valuable data to improve outcomes. We take diagnosis or encounter data to automate engagement with entire populations or individuals. People are enrolled for one or more assessments as part of their patient care journey, and share what they want, when they want, through recorded video, audio, text, or hybrid responses. Videra then analyzes these data-rich interactions and summarizes them into actionable clinical takeaways for care teams and operations leaders.

About Baltimore Health Analytics (BHA)

BHA is an analytics and advisory firm helping payers and their partners improve and optimize their quality and Stars Ratings. BHA has a suite of Stars analytical tools available for subscription and has broad experience with Stars strategy, data analytics, HEDIS® reporting and clinical quality improvement.