Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades Gain Momentum, Contributing to Global Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global market for Blinds and Shades was estimated at approximately US$9.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach around US$13.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Blinds and shades are window coverings used for various purposes, including privacy, light control, and interior decoration.
Segmentation by Product Type
- Roman Shades/Blinds: This segment is projected to record a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, reaching a market size of US$4.3 billion by 2030. Roman shades and blinds are known for their elegant and classic appearance, making them a popular choice for interior design.
- Venetian Blinds: The Venetian blinds segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 5% over the next eight years. Venetian blinds consist of horizontal slats that can be adjusted to control the amount of light and privacy in a room.
Regional Market Insights
- United States: The Blinds and Shades market in the United States was estimated at US$3.5 billion in 2022. The U.S. market is expected to continue growing, driven by the demand for window coverings in residential and commercial spaces.
- China: China is forecasted to experience significant growth in the Blinds and Shades market, with a projected market size of US$1.7 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a focus on interior design.
- Japan: Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Japanese consumers value privacy and aesthetics, contributing to the demand for blinds and shades.
- Canada: Canada's market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, reflecting the country's housing construction activities and the need for window coverings.
- Germany: In Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. The German market benefits from energy-efficient window coverings and smart home integration.
Key Market Players
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth
- Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades
- What's 'In' and What's 'Out' in Blinds
- Luxurious Fabrics
- Honeycomb Blinds
- Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks
- Repurposed Window Treatments
- Simplicity
- Neutral Colors and Steel Rods
- Architectural Features
- Metallic
- Sheer Curtains
- Space Enhancing Designs
- Floor to Ceiling Curtains
- Cellular Shades
- White Plantation Shutters
- Two-In-One Blinds
- Broader Drapes
- Roman Blinds
- Layering
- Other Shade Trends Summarized
- Technology Advancements Drive Myriad Trends in Window Treatments Space
- Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades
- A Prelude into Smart Shades Evolution
- Manufacturers Focus on Offering Automated Blinds and Shades
- Popularity of Home Automation Solutions: Opportunity for Automated Window Treatments
- Global Home Automation Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Electric Shades Add New Dimensions to Window Treatments
- Latest Trends in Smart Motorized Window Treatments
- Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Augurs Well for Cellular Blinds
- Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades
- Global Green Building Materials Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds
- Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction
- Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures
- Low Maintenance Needs Present Shutters and Blinds as a Preferred Window Treatment Option
- Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- New Direct-to-Customer Approach for DIY Window Treatments
- Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour
- The 'Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction
- Demographic & Economic Trends Impact Market Prospects
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Innovations and Advancements
- Smart Blinds and Shades
- A Glance at Select Innovative Smart Blinds
- IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds
- Windows with In-built Blinds
- Top Down-Bottom Up Shades
- Cordless Treatments for Child Safety
- Horizontal Blinds
- Window Films
- Sliding Panels
- Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
