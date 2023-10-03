Munchkin Honored on Fast Company’s 2023 “Brands That Matter” List

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Munchkin, Inc., a global leader in children's feeding and care products, announced today that it was recognized on Fast Company’s third annual Brands That Matter list for its purposeful innovation and positive impact on families and communities around the world. The annual list honors companies and nonprofits that have effectively made a cultural impact through compelling branding and organizational efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community.

“It’s a true company honor to be recognized on this year’s Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” list as this signifies that the work we are doing is having a tangible, positive impact” said Diana Barnes, “DB,” Chief Brand Officer at Munchkin Inc. “Every day our focus is to create innovative products with beautiful, functional design that offer solutions to modern problems. We are committed to working equally as hard on projects we have chosen that support the well-being of people, animals, and our planet. I am incredibly proud of the impact we are making in these heart-felt causes.”

Munchkin is one of 165 brands that were named on Fast Company’s 2023 list for effectively building an emotional connection with their customers.

Along with continuing to push the boundaries of innovation – where the 330+ patents that Munchkin holds currently outnumber its employees – Munchkin has solidified its position as a leader in the baby lifestyle space. Munchkin has over 13.6 products on average in every baby household. The brand also continues to release items that offer solutions to common concerns of parents, such as hygiene and convenience, like the sterilizing UV Diaper Pail and Sparrow Ultra Compact Stroller.

The brand strives to make families’ lives easier beyond its products by building a community for parents and customers. In 2023 it launched two new seasons of its ad-free, top-ranked podcast, “StrollerCoaster: A Parenting Podcast,” to help listeners navigate the ups and downs of parenting and provide expert advice and relatable stories from real parents.

Munchkin also prioritizes initiatives to create a more sustainable future and is currently the only baby lifestyle brand in the United Nations Global Compact. As part of a collaboration with Trees for the Future, Munchkin plants a tree for every diaper pail sold – the company has planted more than 4 million trees to date. Additionally, Munchkin recently expanded its partnership with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), committing $1 million to lease 90,000 acres of endangered African territory in Zimbabwe that is imperative for elephant migration and survival.

“The scale and scope of honorees this year is incredible,” said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company’s editor-in-chief. “At first glance, there might not be much in common between brands like M&M’s, Dungeons & Dragons, and healthtech platform WellTheory, but the thread that binds them is a commitment and purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that’s through fun, games, or healthcare.”

Fast Company’s Brands That Matter honorees will be featured in the Fall print issue, on newsstands October 10. A full list of honorees can be found HERE.

About Munchkin

Munchkin, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California and has created innovative products for over 30 years. A global leader in children's feeding & care products, Munchkin has 329 patents to date and has earned more than 180 international product and brand design awards in the past several years alone. As the only baby lifestyle brand in the United Nations Global Compact, Munchkin's ongoing commitment to environmental protection and animal welfare is reinforced through its numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives and its annually published Sustainability Report.

Over half of Munchkin's global workforce is female, and women make up the majority of Munchkin's leadership team and board of directors. The company was ranked #8 “Most Innovative Companies” by Fortune in 2023. Munchkin products are sold in more than 45 countries around the world and have received over 1.25 million five-star reviews. Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world. www.munchkin.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.