WorkJam partners with UKG to elevate frontline employee management for global enterprises

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, today announced it has partnered with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions, to transform how global enterprises manage their workforces, engage their employees and optimize their human capital strategies. The partnership will combine the cutting-edge features of WorkJam’s super app, including task management, communication, schedule self-service and ESS as well as learning, with the robust capabilities of UKG Pro Workforce Management (previously called UKG Dimensions) to simplify frontline workforce management for large and mid-sized organizations, while helping them increase efficiency, engagement and operational execution.

“We’re proud to partner with UKG and combine the power of the UKG Pro Workforce Management suite with our digital frontline workplace to give our enterprise customers greater ability to manage and engage their hourly employees,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “This integration enables organizations to forge stronger connections with their frontline staff, drive targeted communications and simplify task management to increase productivity and efficiency.”

“With one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems focused on creating great workplace experiences, our technology partnership with WorkJam is the latest example of how we’re helping organizations unlock the full potential of their people,” said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. “With employees being asked to utilize so many applications daily, a seamless technology experience is foundational to becoming a great workplace.”

UKG Pro Workforce Management is an AI-powered suite that spans time and attendance, scheduling, analytics, strategic workforce planning, and compliance tailored by industry that emphasizes platform extensibility and a modern employee experience. WorkJam is the leading digital frontline workplace enabling large enterprises to orchestrate their frontline workforces to improve productivity, engagement and retention. The company offers a best-in-class suite of modular features including dynamic shift scheduling, seamless communication channels, task management tools and training modules.

The integration will enable retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare and logistics enterprises to:

Increase workforce efficiency by ensuring optimized labor allocation and scheduling accuracy, reducing overstaffing and understaffing while improving resource utilization.

by ensuring optimized labor allocation and scheduling accuracy, reducing overstaffing and understaffing while improving resource utilization. Boost employee engagement by empowering hourly employees to manage their schedules, collaborate with one another, access training resources and manage tasks more easily.

by empowering hourly employees to manage their schedules, collaborate with one another, access training resources and manage tasks more easily. Strengthen compliance and risk mitigation by making it easier to adapt swiftly to changing regulations.

by making it easier to adapt swiftly to changing regulations. Support effective learning and communication at scale by ensuring a noiseless and personalized environment for each employee to have access to relevant communications, knowledge assets and curriculums.

In addition, the integration provides enterprises with rich data and analytics, enabling organizations to make more informed decisions to improve operations and human capital strategies.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. One of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies today, UKG and our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps 80,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.