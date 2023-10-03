A*STAR’s Genome Institute of Singapore, NanoString and Next Level Genomics Establish Joint Lab to Advance Studies of Complex Diseases with Spatial Genomics

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A*STAR’s Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), NanoString® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), and Next Level Genomics (NLG), today announced the establishment of a joint laboratory in Singapore focusing on the application of spatial biology to identify biomarkers that can predict disease progression and treatment response. The new lab, called the SpACE-Dx lab (Spatial Atlas of Clinical Evolution of Disease), will harness spatial multiomic (gene and protein expression) technologies to drive research in complex diseases, with a primary focus on cancer.

The SpACE-Dx lab will be situated within A*STAR’s GIS facility and be accessible to the local research community. It aims to foster collaboration and accelerate advancements in spatial genomics research.

A*STAR brings to the table its advanced scientific infrastructure and expertise in genomics research, sequencing technologies, data analytics, and spatial omics in the areas of translational cancer biology, infectious disease, and neurobiology.

NLG, the leading provider of next-generation sequencing services focused on long-read technologies, will provide the laboratory expertise in spatial genomics utilising NanoString instruments to aid researchers in applying cutting-edge spatial technology to their ongoing research.

As a leader in the growing field of spatial biology, NanoString’s platforms allow researchers to measure the multi-modal expression of genes and proteins in the natural context of tissue structure, including diseased cells such as cancer cells and the cells within their microenvironment (stromal and immune cells). The technologies enable scientists to determine how cells change and interact during the development and progression of disease.

“Next Level Genomics is honoured to be part of this collaborative effort to add cutting-edge technology from NanoString to A*STAR’s research efforts. We look forward to a productive partnership with A*STAR’s GIS, with ongoing support from NanoString throughout this project,” said Dr. David Klinzing, Chief Technology Officer of NLG.

NanoString’s Director of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan, Dr. Jay Manikandan, noted, “We are delighted to partner with A*STAR’s GIS and NLG, taking the next step forward to support our mission to advance science and improve health. As a leader in spatial biology with the most powerful laboratory tools available on the market today, including the CosMx SMI, GeoMx DSP, and AtoMx platforms, we see the joint lab as an important resource for our customers in Singapore and the greater region. Our tools enable personalised and scalable solutions that will elevate the experience of researchers and increase productivity and reliability.”

“We are excited to partner NLG and NanoString and are hopeful that this collaborative effort will result in significant discoveries that can be translated into the clinic,” said Dr. Ramanuj DasGupta, Senior Group Leader at A*STAR’s GIS, who is leading the effort to establish the SpACE-Dx joint laboratory.

About A*STAR’s Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS)

The Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) is an institute of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). It has a global vision that seeks to use genomic sciences to achieve extraordinary improvements in human health and public prosperity. Established in 2000 as a centre for genomic discovery, the GIS pursues the integration of technology, genetics and biology towards academic, economic and societal impact, with a mission to “read, reveal and write DNA for a better Singapore and world”. Key research areas at the GIS include Precision Medicine & Population Genomics, Genome Informatics, Spatial & Single Cell Systems, Epigenetic & Epitranscriptomic Regulation, Genome Architecture & Design, and Sequencing Platforms. The genomics infrastructure at the GIS is also utilised to train new scientific talent, to function as a bridge for academic and industrial research, and to explore scientific questions of high impact.

For more information about GIS, please visit www.a-star.edu.sg/gis

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

A*STAR is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg

About Next Level Genomics (NLG)

NLG is a dedicated PacBio Hi-Fi Long-read sequencing laboratory in Singapore, providing genome expertise in all areas of research: genomes, transcriptomes, epigenomes, microbiomes and metagenomes, with a team of experienced and trained scientists in genomics and bioinformatics. NLG exists to serve the scientific community – the entire scientific community – to enable great things from great minds – as easily as possible. NLG’s mission is to equip individuals with the tools and expertise needed to harness the potential of cutting-edge technologies and explore the transformative questions that pave the way for breakthroughs in health, agriculture, basic science, or any chosen field. Our goal is to relieve you from the complexities of technology upkeep, empowering you to focus on your true strengths: discovering and innovating.

Next Level Genomics can be found at www.NextLevelGenomics.com

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, is a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is a single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com. The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, CosMx and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

NanoString can be found at www.NanoString.com

